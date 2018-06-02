DES MOINES — Despite cooler temperatures Saturday, the effects of a hot and grueling weekend finally took its toll on Bettendorf's boys soccer team.
After battling to a win against Iowa City High, then executing a thrilling three-goal comeback and overtime win against Ankeny, the Bulldogs finally ran out of gas in their Class 3A state title game against Waukee. Bettendorf fell 3-0 to the Warriors, giving up three goals in the first half.
"Obviously going into overtime, that's going to wear on your legs a little bit," senior Brant Mueller said. "We had guys who were tight, but you just have to push through that. We did; I guess we just didn't have enough to push through and get them today.
"They were the better team today."
Bettendorf (16-3) finished second for the first time since 2005 while Waukee (15-5) grabbed its third state title and first since 2001.
"Waukee is the best team in the state, and they just showed it. They showed it all weekend," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "I'm very proud of how we fought this weekend. ... They're a little down right now, but they're going to reflect on this season for the rest of their lives, but there's no shame in being runner-up."
Waukee, which made the tournament for the first time since 2003 and was playing as an eight seed, upset top-ranked West Des Moines Valley and then beat defending state champion Iowa City West, both scores 2-1.
The Warriors came out Saturday looking the fresher team and took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute on a goal from Justin Crawmer.
A big turning point came in the 23rd minute. Bettendorf's Dustin Harris broke loose, only to be tugged down by his jersey by a Waukee defender, just outside of the penalty box.
The official kept the play going, and Waukee came right down the field and Crawmer found Connor Wallace with a cross to put the Warriors up 2-0 in the 23rd minute.
"I thought I got tugged, but it's the name of the game, sometimes you don't get the calls that you want. They played it right back up our throat and scored their second one," Harris said. "We never count ourselves out, but it's definitely tough when you're playing such a good team to start scoring again."
Lucas Gutierrez — who was named captain of the all-tournament team — fired a direct kick off the post and into the net in the 37th minute to put Bettendorf in a three-goal hole for the second straight night.
After watching Bettendorf's three-goal comeback the night before against Ankeny, the Warriors made sure they didn't suffer a similar fate.
"At halftime, we kind of went over that it was still a game," Wallace said. "We saw them come back yesterday, and we needed to know that we had to just end it."
Like it did Friday against Ankeny, Bettendorf changed formations and controlled possession better in the second half but had limited chances, mustering just four shots on goal in the match.
"We knew we needed to get one early in the second half, but as the time started winding down, we knew we were getting closer and closer to our last game," Dustin Harris said. "I'm glad I had these guys to run with, I wouldn't change it for the world, even for a state championship."
Mueller, Harris and Dawson Gamble were named to the all-tournament team, leading to a special moment for Gamble as he and his father, assistant coach Dave Gamble, exchanged a long hug.
Gamble's sister, Kenzie, is battling cancer but was at the last two games, cheering her brother and his teammates on. She exchanged hugs with members of the team, who dedicated the year to her in the preseason.
"It's been a great ride. We've been hit with some hardships this year," Dawson said. "To get this far is not where we wanted to finish, it's not even close to where we wanted to finish, but it means a lot that we got this far."
In the final minutes, Bettendorf subbed en mass, giving its senior class — many of whom have played together for over a decade — a fitting sendoff.
"These years growing up playing soccer have been the best years of my life so far," Mueller said. "It does suck taking second, but I love these guys, and I wouldn't trade this ride, this run, these four years for anything.
"These guys are my family."