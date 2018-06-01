DES MOINES — Brant Mueller has played all over the field in his Bettendorf career.
He started off as a defender and moved up to forward last season before returning to the back line this year.
With Bettendorf down by three goals in the second half of a state semifinal match against Ankeny, Mueller once again moved back into the attack as the Bulldogs switched up their formation.
The move paid off.
Mueller scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 90th minute as Bettendorf rallied to a 4-3 overtime win over Ankeny after trailing 3-0 with 34 minutes left.
"To be pretty honest with you, it's all a blur," Mueller said. "You grow up dreaming about hitting a goal like that. To know I actually hit one, I don't know how to describe it."
The comeback win sends the Bulldogs to the state title game for the first time since 2005, when Bettendorf finished second. The Bulldogs face Waukee — 2-1 winners over Iowa City West — at 5 p.m.
Down to start the second half, the Bulldogs (16-2) switched from a 4-1-4-1 to a 4-4-2, moving Mueller up into the attack. After the game went into overtime, the coaching staff was planning to put Mueller back on defense, but players pushed for the senior to stay up on the attack.
Their faith was rewarded.
In the final minute of overtime, Mueller took the ball at midfield and split the Ankeny defenders before launching a shot from just outside of 18 yards.
It flew into the back of the net, spurring a wild celebration among the players and fans.
"I love these guys and this team, this whole year has been about sacrifice," Mueller said. "When we came back, we felt like we were most dangerous and playing the best when I was pushing up with those guys. To think they have the faith in me to let me go forward ... it's pretty special."
Both teams played evenly throughout the first 50 minutes, but Ankeny (14-5) took a 3-0 lead on a trio of set pieces.
Charlie Pritchard got a touch on a direct kick from Spencer Anderson in the fifth minute to give Ankeny a 1-0 lead. Then Josh Aboagye and Jack Christmann added to the lead with a pair of goals three minutes apart, putting Bettendorf in a hole in the 46th minute.
But two consecutive yellow cards issued to Ankeny shifted the momentum, and George Elias quickly seized it.
Elias buried a penalty kick in the 51st minute after a handball in the box to put Bettendorf on the board. Bettendorf had been 0-for-3 on the season in penalty kicks, but Elias stepped up and put the ball just under the arm of Ankeny keeper Zach Young.
"I'm just thinking, we've already missed so many before, I have to hit this one if we want any chance of coming back in this game," Elias said. "When your teammates put their trust in you, it's easy to put it away."
Mueller cut the lead to 3-2 with a goal off a corner in the 63rd minute, then Blake Rollinger tied it in the 70th minute, burying a cross from Dustin Harris.
"That's the craziest game I've ever played in my entire life," Rollinger said. "That's all the fight in our team and that really showed today. ... That's all just mental toughness, working hard, getting the ball down there. Dustin laid it off perfect for me and all I had to do was put the ball in the net."
Bettendorf now has a chance to win its first state title since 2004. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 1-0 win over Waukee but know to expect an entirely different match with both teams playing their third match in three days.
"You get a new state championship game," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "We have to make sure we rotate to make sure we have fresh legs out there because there's going to be some fatigue in the third game.
"But I think the will to win will be there tomorrow."