This week is the biggest of the year for Iowa girls soccer.
By Saturday, three teams will lift state championship trophies, culminating a long season of sacrifice and effort.
This year also serves as a milestone, the 20th year the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has held a state tournament for girls soccer.
Bettendorf holds the honor of being the first girls team to win the state title, beating West Des Moines Valley 2-0 on a hot June day down in Muscatine in 1998.
“To win the very first one ever, it’s kind of unique, makes it special,” Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday said. “I would say, just winning it period, just getting there is such a huge accomplishment, it’s a little feather in the cap. It’s pretty cool.”
The Bulldogs won the state title in dominant fashion. After edging Dubuque Wahlert in penalty kicks in a regional final, the Bulldogs outscored their three opponents at state 10-0. On the season the Bulldogs went 22-3 and outscored opponents 111-9, posting 17 shutouts.
"I wish we would have had (the state tournament) all four years," said Dr. Rebecca Myers, who led the team in with 33 goals and was named tournament MVP that season. "It’s one of those things we’d wondered. It would have been awesome to try and play every year for a tournament. I think everyone wants that in their sport, a playoff game or something rather than your season just coming to an end."
The majority of the women on the team grew up playing club soccer together and thus had already established a chemistry by the time they hit high school.
They went 14-2 and won the MAC tourney title in 1997 but had a new head coach in Hornaday, who took over for Tom Luton to start the 1998 season.
Just 26 at the time, Hornaday wasn’t much older than the girls he was coaching, but that allowed for a level of relatability that eased the transition.
“He matched up perfectly for us because he came in young and with so much energy,” said Anne Schwemm, née Wellman, who was a junior on that team. “Everything was very calculated and our practices and our fitness … he brought in a fresh look at that. I look back at that and I want my 17-year-old fitness level back.”
The fitness level was needed during the postseason, which has changed drastically in the last 20 years. Now, the state tournament takes place in the second week in June as opposed to June 27, when Bettendorf won.
There’s also only one round per day now. When Bettendorf won the state title, it played the semifinal against Pleasant Valley in the morning, then turned around and played Valley in the afternoon.
In 100 degree weather.
"We were used to doing it," said Danielle Phippen, née Messmer, a senior on that team. "We would spend our summers playing in tournaments. That's just what you did and you kind of just sucked it up. It's a different time now."
The bond between that team was forged early as most grew up playing on the same club soccer teams. It continues now, even 20 years later and with many spread around the country.
“I just think about that group of women and we were girls who first started playing together when we were 10, continued playing all through high school and now through life,” said Schwemm, who now lives in Minnesota. “The soccer got us started but it’s been 20 years and we’ve had weddings, births and funerals. It’s crazy.”
Their legacy also continues. Several have children, many of whom are playing soccer.
“It feels amazing, I absolutely love watching them play the sport that I love still,” said Phippen, who now lives in Vinton, Iowa, and has three daughters. “She (my oldest daughter) says when she wants to grow up she wants to play soccer in college and she wants to be a soccer coach and I think that’s because of me and that’s what I did.”
In the years since, girls soccer in the Quad-Cities has continued to grow, as does the success.
The MAC has sent at least three teams to the state soccer tournament every year since 2011 and Assumption has won six of the last seven Class 1A state titles.
Assumption, Muscatine, North Scott and Pleasant Valley will try to keep that tradition going this season, with all four playing tonight for a berth in this weekend’s state tournament.
It all stems from that very first title won by the Bulldogs two decades ago.
"The impact that the older girls have on middle school or elementary school age (kids) is big," Hornaday said. "You hear those girls yelling for their favorite players, even this season, when they see their favorite player announced before the game and there’s big cheers. I think that’s awesome.
"The girls have done a great job of being role models for the younger girls."