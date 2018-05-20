Shawn West had blood everywhere. It was all over the front of his white trunks. There were spatters of red on his chest and arms and shoes.
“It’s not mine,’’ West noted.
But it gives you some idea of what West’s debut as a professional boxer was like Saturday night.
The Davenport native, who has made a big name for himself in mixed martial arts, stepped into a ring for the first time at the Rage boxing event at the Davenport RiverCenter and scored a third-round technical knockout over Carlos Cabrera in what was easily the most action-packed episode of a seven-bout card.
West, who was 15-9-1 in his MMA career, didn’t exactly dominate the whole way. The shorter, stockier Cabrera did a lot of damage in close, especially early in the second round, before West found his bearings.
West said he had sparred with almost every local fighter on Saturday’s card but he said all the sparring in the world couldn’t prepare him for a real fight. He also admitted to being a little nervous for his debut bout.
“It took me awhile to get it together,’’ he said. “I’m not used to these big gloves. I’m used to MMA gloves and I’m used to setting things up with kicks. With this, I had to go all hands.’’
The tone of the fight shifted when West opened a huge cut on the bridge of Cabrera’s nose in the second round. West dominated from that point on.
“I just got a little bit tired,’’ said Cabrera, who is now 0-5 as a professional. “He was the better man tonight.’’
West said that despite his success in MMA, that is all behind him. He will continue coaching MMA fighters but he plans to only compete in boxing.
In the main event of Saturday’s card, lightweight Joe Perez of San Diego, formerly of East Moline, scored a unanimous decision over Carl Currie of Robbins, Illinois (0-9-1).
“I knew he was going to be tough,’’ said Perez, who is now 11-3-1. “He’s naturally the bigger guy. I moved up in weight. And he’s only been stopped one time in all his losses so I knew he was durable and it showed tonight. He took my best shots and he hung in there.’’
All the other featured local fighters on the card won to remain undefeated.
Stephen Edwards of Davenport improved his record to 10-0-1 with a closer-than-expected decision over Andre Espeut of Cedar Rapids (4-7). Davenport’s Travis Thomas moved to 7-0 with a first-round technical knockout of Anthony Crowder of Des Moines (1-11). And Moline’s Vic Martinez, fighting for the first time in five years, upped his mark to 3-0 by stopping William Bokhart of Mishawaka, Indiana (1-22), in the third round.
Edwards moved up from junior middleweight to middleweight for this fight and although Espeut only weighed in four pounds heavier, the Davenport boxer figured that affected him.
“I knew he would be a lot bigger and heavier so I had to work on a game plan,’’ Edwards said. “We’ve been working on sticking and moving, but I got too excited. I wanted to go hard. I didn’t stick to the game plan.’’
After his victory, he grabbed the microphone in the ring and proclaimed to the crowd: “I’m ready for the big money!’’
“I’m ready for the world,’’ he added. “I should be in the top 30 after this fight … Then hopefully I get offers to fight in China, Vegas, California, Atlanta. I’m just waiting for the right opportunity, the right amount of money, the right fight.’’
In the other bouts on the card, Brandun Lee of Coachella, California (9-0), thoroughly dominated in a third-round knockout of Stephon McIntyre of Jonesboro, Georgia (3-41-4), and in the only upset of the night, Francois Russell of Chicago defeated Jeremiah Williams of Cincinnati (8-12-1). Russell (3-27), had lost 15 consecutive fights and had lost to Williams three times before stopping him in the third round Saturday.