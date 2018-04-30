Iowa sophomore Jermiah Moody and freshman Jacob Warner won United World Wrestling Junior freestyle national championships over the weekend in Las Vegas.
Moody, a 165-pound native of Cambridge, Wisconsin, won his final three matches by a combined four points to win the 65-kilogram bracket while Warner, a 197-pound Washington, Illinois, native, outscored his opponents 41-0 to win the 92-kilogram championship.
Both wrestlers receive automatic berths in the best-of-three finals at the Junior Freestyle World Trials on May 18-20 in Rochester, Minn.
Two other Hawkeye freshmen, Max Murin and Myles Wilson, also qualified for the Trials with top-eight finishes over the weekend at Las Vegas. Murin finished second at 65 kilograms and Wilson took eighth at 86 kilograms.
Moody defeated Dustin Plott, a current high school junior from Oklahoma, 8-6 in his final, Warner beat Virginia Tech freshman John Borst 10-0 in his championship match while Murin lost to Oklahoma wrestler Dominick Demas 10-3 in the finals.