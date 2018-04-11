Mariah Carey battles bipolar disorder
Mariah Carey says she's no longer living in isolation after seeking treatment for a bipolar disorder.
In a People magazine article due on newsstands Friday, the singer says she didn't believe it when she was first diagnosed after she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown in 2001.
The 48-year-old says she lived in denial and isolation and feared someone would expose her.
Carey is in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II, which involves periods of depression and hypomania, which involves irritability.
Carey says she's taking medication that's not making her feel too tired or sluggish.
Carey says, "I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music."
Bank robbery suspect tries to impress Swift
Police say a Connecticut man with a crush on singer Taylor Swift robbed a bank and then went to the pop star's Rhode Island mansion where he threw cash over a fence in an attempt to impress her.
Bruce Rowley, of Derby, is charged with robbing an Ansonia bank on April 4.
Police said "it seemed he wanted to propose" to Swift, so he drove about 60 miles to Westerly, Rhode Island, and started throwing some of the roughly $1,600 he's charged with stealing over Swift's fence.
Rowley was pursued by Rhode Island State Police back to Connecticut where he was arrested. That's where he allegedly told police about his plan.
The 26-year-old Rowley is being held on $100,000 bond.
Member of Staple Singers dies
Yvonne Staples, whose voice and business acumen powered the success of the Staple Singers, her family's hit-making gospel group that topped the charts in the early 1970s with the song "I'll Take You There," has died. She was 80.
She performed with her sisters Mavis and Cleotha and their father, Pops, on hits such as "Respect Yourself" and "I'll Take You There," their first No. 1 hit. The family was also active in civil rights and performed at the request of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Yvonne Staples wasn't as interested in singing as the rest of her family but stepped in when her brother, Pervis, left for military service, according to family friend Bill Carpenter, author of "Uncloudy Day: The Gospel Music Encyclopedia." Yvonne Staples also helped her father with business tasks, Carpenter said.
"She was very no nonsense but at the same time had a heart of gold," Carpenter said. "But when it came to business she was very strict. If this is what the contract said, this is what you better do."
Staples was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with her family in 1999. The group also received a lifetime achievement award from the Grammys in 2005.
Poet J.D. McClatchy dies at 72
J.D. McClatchy, a highly regarded poet, editor and translator, has died.
Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced that McClatchy died Tuesday night at his home in Manhattan. He was 72 and had been battling cancer.
His books included "Hamzat," a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2003. He also was the longtime editor of The Yale Review and executor for the estate of poet James Merrill.
— Associated Press
