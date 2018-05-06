CIF

Saturday's late result

Steamwheelers 45, Bismarck 32 (OT)

Quad-City;6;7;13;6;13;--;45

Bismarck;0;7;10;15;0;--;32

First quarter

QC -- Jacob Stytz 30 field goal, 10:32

QC -- Stytz 44 field goal, 0:10

Second quarter

QC -- Ryan Bubulka 22 pass from E.J. Hilliard (Stytz kick), 9:36

B -- Jayhem Byrd 5 run (Evan Connolly kick), 6:56

Third quarter

B -- Connolly 22 field goal, 4:28

QC -- Tyler Williams 5 run (Stytz kick failed), 3:53

B -- Byrd 6 pass from Aaron Aiken (Connolly kick), 0:33

Fourth quarter

QC -- Tyler Jones 9 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 12:47

QC -- Hilliard 1 run (Stytz kick failed), 3:01

B -- Trey Boone 2 pass from Aiken (Connolly kick), 0:56

B -- Byrd 16 pass from Aiken (Aiken run), 0:25

Overtime

QC -- Williams 2 run (Stytz kick)

QC -- Shannon Winesberry 33 interception return.

Team statistics

;QC;B

First downs;16;18

Rushing-yards;27-73;20-38

Passing yards;161;179

Comp-Att-Int;14-28-0;19-35-3

Sacked-yards;1-9;2-13

Kick returns;3-56;7-111

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;7-52;7-44

Individual statistics

Rushing

QC -- Tyler Williams 16-60, Daron Clark 1-21, Darius Hicks 3-4, Anthony Pruitt 1-2, E.J. Hilliard 6-(14)

B -- Jayhem Byrd 5-25, Tray Boone 3-7, Aaron Aiken 6-4, Xavier Steward 6-2

Passing

QC -- Hilliard 14-28-0-161

B -- Aiken 19-35-3-179

Receiving

QC -- Keyvan Rudd 3-53, Williams 7-42, Hicks 1-24, Ryan Bubulka 1-22, Tyler Jones 2-20

B -- Byrd 8-79, Justin Mott 2-52, Tray Boone 3-28, Elby Pope 4-11, Steward 2-9

Kick returns

QC -- Williams 1-40, Pruitt 1-16, Tre Hunter 1-0

B -- Boone 3-70, LaKeith Murray 4-41

Interceptions

QC -- Shannon Winesberry 1-33, Denzel Thompson 1-5, Dominique McDuffie 1-0

Fumble recoveries

QC -- Joe Powell 1-0

B -- Antwan Smith 1-0

Sacks

QC -- Kewan Alfred 1-9

B -- Marquis Smith 1-10, Jarelle Miller 1-3

Tackles for loss

QC -- Shaun Hill 2-3, Robert Jones 1.5-3, Alfred 1-1, Powell 0.5-1

B -- Miller 1-1, M.Smith 0.5-1, Boone 0.5-1

Missed field goals

QC -- Jacob Stytz (45, 48, 39, 48, 40, 40)

BIZ -- Evan Connolly (35, 49, 22, 22).

