Quad-City at Sioux City
When: Today 3:35 p.m.
Where: Tyson Events Center, Sioux City, Iowa.
TV: Streaming on Pluto TV.
Watch party: Moline's Buffalo Wild Wings offers the action on some of its big-screen TVs.
Storyline: Back after a 9-year hiatus, the Steamwheelers make their debut in a league called Champions Indoor Football against a 19-year-old franchise coming off a semifinal playoff appearance last season. Both clubs won preseason games last month, each by 39-12 scores, with QC defeating a visiting semi-pro indoor club from Chicago, the Midway Marauders, and Sioux City knocking off its in-city, outdoor rival Stampede.
News: Bettendorf resident Matt Shepherd underwent season-ending knee surgery Thursday. The former Monmouth College receiver was injured during QC's preseason opener Feb. 25.
Notes: To get down to a season-starting 24-man roster, QC released defensive back Majique Key and defensive lineman D'Vonn Brown, the latter the Player of the Game in the preseason win ... Joining Shepherd on the injury list, defensive end Shaun Hill will miss today with a bad ankle, but is expected back by next weekend ... To replace Hill, QC signed DE Mike Miller from the Milwaukee County Chargers of the semi-pro Mid-States Football League ... Inactives for today's games are Davenporter's Keyvan Rudd (WR) and Zach Minch (RB), and East Moline's Carrington "Tre" Weeks (DL).
Next: Bismarck (N.D.) visits the Wheelers for their CIF home opener Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.