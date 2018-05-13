CIF

Saturday's late result

Quad-City 49, Wichita 28

Wichita;9;9;10;0;--;28

Quad-City;6;7;14;22;--;49

First quarter

W -- Brett Mathis 42 FG, 12:31

QC -- Tyler Williams 9 pass from E.J. Hilliard (Jacob Stytz kick blocked by Keenan Gibbs), 9:36

W -- Maurice Young 13 pass from Rocky Hinds (Mathis kick failed), 7:41

Second quarter

QC -- Quinton Pedroza 29 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 14:53

W -- Mathis 26 FG, 12:22

W -- Charles Johnson 35 pass from Hinds (Mathis kick blocked by Terry Johnson), 8:21

Third quarter

W -- Jalen Sykes 33 pass from Hinds (Mathis kick), 8:46

QC -- Darius Hicks 45 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 8:07

QC -- Keyvan Rudd 25 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 4:35

W -- Mathis 43 FG, 1:26

Fourth quarter

QC -- Hilliard 16 run (Pedroza from Hilliard), 13:27

QC -- Rudd 32 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 10:20

QC -- Williams 6 run (Stytz kick), 6:18

Team statistics

;WIC;QC

First downs;10;14

Rushing-yds;15-2;24-93

Passing yds;271;174

Comp-Att-Int;17-34-0;11-21-1

Sacked-yds;2-17;2-15

Kick returns;219;69

Fumbles-lost;4-4;0-0

Penalties-yds;4-19;2-10

RUSHING

WIC -- Jalen Sykes 6-7, Edward Smith Jr. 4-6, Charles Johnson 1-5, Rocky Hinds 4-(16)

QC -- Tyler Williams 12-44, Darius Hicks 5-31, E.J. Hilliard 7-18

PASSING

WIC -- Hinds 17-34-0-271

QC -- Hilliard 11-21-1-174

RECEIVING

WIC -- Johnson 5-121, Maurice Young 5-50, Sykes 3-55, Smith Jr. 2-37, D.A. Allen 2-10

QC -- Wiliams 5-29, Keyvan Ruud 2-57, Hicks 2-42, Quinton Pedroza 1-29, Daron Clark 1-17

KICK RETURNS

WIC -- Smith Jr. 6-105

QC -- Clark 4-64, Williams 1-13

INTERCEPTIONS

WIC -- Kendrick Harper 1-4

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

QC -- Denzel Thompson, Doninique McDuffie, Robert Jones, Terry Johnson

SACKS

WIC -- Marcus Carter 2-17

QC -- Shannon Wineberry 1-9, Jones 1-6

OTHER TACKLES FOR LOSS

WIC -- DeeTray Matthews 1-2, Keenan Gibbs 1-1

QC -- Kewan Alfred 2-3, McDuffie 1-2, Anthony Hughes 1-1

BLOCKED KICKS

WIC -- Gibbs

QC -- Johnson

MISSED FIELD GOALS 

WIC -- Brett Mathis 30, 23

QC -- Jacob Stytz 51, 56, 36, 30

