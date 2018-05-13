CIF
Saturday's late result
Quad-City 49, Wichita 28
Wichita;9;9;10;0;--;28
Quad-City;6;7;14;22;--;49
First quarter
W -- Brett Mathis 42 FG, 12:31
QC -- Tyler Williams 9 pass from E.J. Hilliard (Jacob Stytz kick blocked by Keenan Gibbs), 9:36
W -- Maurice Young 13 pass from Rocky Hinds (Mathis kick failed), 7:41
Second quarter
QC -- Quinton Pedroza 29 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 14:53
W -- Mathis 26 FG, 12:22
W -- Charles Johnson 35 pass from Hinds (Mathis kick blocked by Terry Johnson), 8:21
Third quarter
W -- Jalen Sykes 33 pass from Hinds (Mathis kick), 8:46
QC -- Darius Hicks 45 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 8:07
QC -- Keyvan Rudd 25 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 4:35
W -- Mathis 43 FG, 1:26
Fourth quarter
QC -- Hilliard 16 run (Pedroza from Hilliard), 13:27
QC -- Rudd 32 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 10:20
QC -- Williams 6 run (Stytz kick), 6:18
Team statistics
;WIC;QC
First downs;10;14
Rushing-yds;15-2;24-93
Passing yds;271;174
Comp-Att-Int;17-34-0;11-21-1
Sacked-yds;2-17;2-15
Kick returns;219;69
Fumbles-lost;4-4;0-0
Penalties-yds;4-19;2-10
RUSHING
WIC -- Jalen Sykes 6-7, Edward Smith Jr. 4-6, Charles Johnson 1-5, Rocky Hinds 4-(16)
QC -- Tyler Williams 12-44, Darius Hicks 5-31, E.J. Hilliard 7-18
PASSING
WIC -- Hinds 17-34-0-271
QC -- Hilliard 11-21-1-174
RECEIVING
WIC -- Johnson 5-121, Maurice Young 5-50, Sykes 3-55, Smith Jr. 2-37, D.A. Allen 2-10
QC -- Wiliams 5-29, Keyvan Ruud 2-57, Hicks 2-42, Quinton Pedroza 1-29, Daron Clark 1-17
KICK RETURNS
WIC -- Smith Jr. 6-105
QC -- Clark 4-64, Williams 1-13
INTERCEPTIONS
WIC -- Kendrick Harper 1-4
FUMBLE RECOVERIES
QC -- Denzel Thompson, Doninique McDuffie, Robert Jones, Terry Johnson
SACKS
WIC -- Marcus Carter 2-17
QC -- Shannon Wineberry 1-9, Jones 1-6
OTHER TACKLES FOR LOSS
WIC -- DeeTray Matthews 1-2, Keenan Gibbs 1-1
QC -- Kewan Alfred 2-3, McDuffie 1-2, Anthony Hughes 1-1
BLOCKED KICKS
WIC -- Gibbs
QC -- Johnson
MISSED FIELD GOALS
WIC -- Brett Mathis 30, 23
QC -- Jacob Stytz 51, 56, 36, 30
