Sunday primetime is television’s fighting ground.
From HBO’s “The Sopranos” to AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” Sunday has been THE night to watch those shows that everyone talked about the next day. Even networks got into the game, with CBS’ “The Good Wife” airing on Sundays for many years, and the network’s “60 Minutes” a perennial draw. Fox even calls its lineup “Animation Domination,” though live-action programs have snuck into the mix. And NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” is often the most-watched show of the week.
But for the longest time — or at least the past few decades, anyway — Sunday night has been dominated by a few networks: AMC, HBO and Showtime. But lately, FX, one of the strongest purveyors of quality drama on television, has strayed from its dominance of Tuesday and Wednesday nights to make a move on Sunday territory.
In 2017, FX aired “Feud: Bette and Joan” on Sunday nights, to modest success. Next, a few months ago, the network premiered “Trust,” a fictionalized story of J. Paul Getty and his choosing of who will take over his company. Again, even up against “The Walking Dead,” “Trust” received a modest reception.
Sunday, FX is doing it again with the premiere of “Pose,” a dramatization of the ball culture of the late 1980s in New York City.
For context, revisit the 1990 documentary “Paris Is Burning,” which chronicles the underground scene that combined dancing, posing, voguing — a term that came out of the scene — and acceptance of transgender and cross-dressing culture. Men and women competed in various categories for trophies and prizes and bragging rights.
Set in 1987, “Pose” shows the struggle that gay men and transgender people faced in an environment that didn’t accept them for who they were. The ball culture — parties organized to offer an opportunity for confidence, free expression, and a whole lot of fun extravagance — fostered a “house” system, where street kids found a welcome environment. The balls offered a chance for these aspiring models, dancers or superstars to practice their talent and be fabulous in a nonjudgmental place. It was “RuPaul’s Drag Race” before there was “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; these girls are working it. Co-created by Ryan Murphy — the man behind many of FX’s popular shows, including “American Horror Story” and “Feud” — the show looks flamboyant and feels like a more colorful version of “Fame,” but the heart of the show lies in how a disparate community creates a family and a network of support. The cast of “Pose” includes a record number of trans actors, and also includes “AHS” alums Evan Peters and Kate Mara as a married couple who are peripherally involved with members of the community; and James Van Der Beek, who plays Peters’ character’s boss for — no kidding — the Trump Organization. The show premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday on FX.
Speaking of family
Also premiering on Sunday is HBO’s latest drama, “Succession.”
It involves the head of a media empire, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), who is deciding on the future of his company and how his four children will figure in to that future. (If it sounds a bit like “Trust,” it’s purely coincidental; it’s really more like the Murdoch empire than the Getty legacy.) His children, of course, are vying for control of what their father wants to become the dominant media company in the world — in fact, he’d be happy if every bit of news came from one of his companies. His children mostly disagree. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) assumes he’s the heir apparent, as the eldest son from Logan’s second marriage and already ensconced in the company, but his dad has other ideas. Ronan Roy (Kieran Culkin), Kendall’s younger brother, no longer works within the firm and would rather spend his time looking for adventure. Siobhan “Shiv” Roy (Sarah Snook), the youngest and the only daughter, has instead been pursuing a career in politics; and Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), his eldest son and only child from his first marriage, has cultivated a life far away from New York and the family business. This family drama is sure to have more than a few parallels to real life, and it’s bound to be full of betrayals, back-stabbings, and bizarre situations, as most family dramas are, especially when wealth and power are involved. “Succession” premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday on HBO.
Speaking of drama
In a timely twist, AMC has turned Sarai Walker’s 2015 best-seller, “Dietland,” into a series. The story involves Plum Kettle (Joy Nash), an overweight woman working in the New York fashion magazine industry. Her job is to answer letters asking for life/ beauty/relationship advice that are written to her boss, the ultra-stylish Kitty Montgomery (Julianna Margulies). Kitty fits the image of the fashion world: thin, suave, poised, beautiful. Plum is not; she’d rather stay invisible than endure the harassment she gets on a daily basis. Meanwhile, men accused of sexual harassment start disappearing and turning up dead. After a few odd encounters with people both inside and outside the company, Plum finds herself between two groups: those who would help by nurturing your body and soul, and those who fight the status quo with violence. And Plum? She just wants to be taken seriously, “Dietland” premieres at 8 p.m. Monday on AMC.
What else is new?
The series of summer continue to return, with “So You Think You Can Dance” coming back at 7 p.m. Monday on Fox Tuesday, the age-defying Sutton Foster is back in the age-denying “Younger,” 9 p.m. on TV Land. The music competition “The Four: Battle for Stardom” returns 7 p.m. Thursday on Fox. And the final episodes of “Nashville” get under way at 7 p.m. Thursday on CMT.
