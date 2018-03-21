The Easter lineup

Molly Zarn of Davenport decorates for Easter by hanging plastic eggs of many colors in a small tree by her mailbox. To make the loop, she opens the eggs, places both ends of a length of yarn in the egg, then snaps the egg back shut. After Easter, she washes the eggs and hangs them on a clothesline to dry. Because they look so cute, she leaves them up for several days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.