The week in photos The week in photos 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Bettendorf's Alli Whitaker heads the ball against Assumption's Livy Lansing on Tuesday at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Buy Now Bettendorf's Jaylen Cangas heads the ball against Assumption's Abbey Klostermann, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Buy Now Bettendorf's Jaylen Cangas turns the ball up field against Assumption, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf. John Schultz, Quad-City Times Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Jovontia Jones Davenport man convicted of sexually abusing child Bettendorf man accused of trying to force woman to perform sex act Firehouse Subs now open in Davenport Intellectually disabled woman found locked in bedroom, Davenport couple charged with neglect promotion QC Deals QC Deals promotion Dine, Shop, Antique, Tour, Stay... LeClaire Visit LeClaire © 2018 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.