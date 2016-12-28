LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada residents will have to start paying for parking at most MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas starting Thursday.
The company started implementing paid parking in June for people who didn't have Nevada driver's licenses. The move angered some who have long enjoyed free parking that's rare among big cities.
It's also prompted other casinos to roll out paid parking policies.
Vehicles will be charged up to $10 per day if they're parked for longer than four hours at Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Excalibur, Luxor and New York-New York. They won't be charged if they're in the garage for less than an hour.
Locals can get free parking if they join the M Life rewards program and achieve Pearl status, which is above the introductory level.