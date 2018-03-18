GANGNEUNG, South Korea — It took some last-minute heroics, but the U.S. sled hockey team made history late Saturday night.
The U.S. rallied to beat Canada 2-1 at the Gangneung Hockey Ice Centre, winning its third straight Paralympic gold medal and fourth overall, closing out the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in style.
“It’s incredible,” forward Declan Farmer told TeamUSA.org. “Especially to go to overtime. That’s what kids dream of.”
Farmer was the hero, scoring the equalizer with 37.8 seconds left in the third period to force overtime, then netted the game winner 3:30 into overtime to win the game.
Davenport's Kevin McKee assisted on the equalizer and finished the tournament with two goals and six assists in winning his second straight Paralympic gold medal.
“(Nerves) always slip into your mind, especially as time’s ticking down in the third period,” Farmer said. “But we knew we had the team to win and we were determined to do it, not only for ourselves but for our teammates, our coaches ... for everyone who meant so much to this team and helped us get here.
"We had to grind for that tying goal and we knew that if we got it before overtime, we were going to win the game.”
Farmer's goal came after the U.S. pulled goaltender Steve Cash for an extra attacker. Canada had a shot at the empty net, but its shot went wide and Farmer came down to the other end and scored to tie the game.
Farmer finished the tournament with 11 goals and 17 points, named MVP after the game.
This is the U.S. team's fourth gold medal, also winning in 2002, 2010 and 2014. The team also won a bronze medal in 2006.
No other team has won more than one gold medal.
Canada, looking for its first gold since 2006 after winning bronze in 2014, scored with 2:54 left in the first period on a goal from Billy Bridges. Both teams played even hockey until Farmer's late goal.
The win also carries weight for the team as its the first after the passing of former head coach Jeff Sauer. Sauer passed away last year after leading the team in its last Paralympic run. Guy Gosselin took over as head coach for this run.
“I’ve felt Coach Sauer’s presence with me for the last year, since he passed away,” Cash said to Team USA. “It kind of chokes me up just thinking about him up there watching down on us. So I’m proud of the way everyone played for him. And that’s what we said in the locker room before the game, is we’re going to play for him because he’s looking down on us today.”
