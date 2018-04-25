UPDATED: A vehicle was damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon on West 14th and Scott streets in Davenport.
Several police units responded to the scene around 12:22 p.m. and found several shell casings in the middle of the street.
No injuries were reported and police are following up on the incident. No other information was released Tuesday.
Davenport Community School District spokeswoman Dawn Saul said Central High School was notified of the shooting around 12:40 p.m. and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. No one was allowed in or out of the building, she said.
The lockdown was lifted at 12:48 p.m., Saul said.
Earlier report: Davenport Police Department are investigating a report of shots fired at 14th and Scott streets.
The call came in shortly before 1 p.m.
A vehicle was hit, but no injuries have been reported.
Shell casings have been recovered at the scene.
More details as they become available.
