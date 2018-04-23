Local bowling

Iowa State USBCBA Standings

Team standard handicapped -- 1. Old Timers 20 (Marshalltown) 3627, 2. Oddballs (Mt. Carroll) 3584, 3. Bimbo Bakeries USA (Maxwell) 3548, 4. Barngrover #1 (Burlington) 3526, 5. B&B Outdoors (Wyoming) 3517

Team booster handicapped -- 1. K&K Construction (Eagle Grove) 3236, 2. Clinic Pharmacy I (Iowa Falls) 3199, 3. Pin Smashers (Greenfield) 3188, 4. Bush Hog (Sigourney) 3181, 5. Junction (Centerville) 3177

Team open scratch -- 1. Elite Electric (Davenport) 3616, 2. EGP State (Belmond) 3551, 3. Tanks Tunes (Waterloo) 3544, 4. SkS Farms (Nevada) 3528, 5. Smokin Butt BBQ (Tipton) 3515

Doubles standard handicapped -- 1. Andy Risinger/Allen Mumm (DeWitt) 1536, 2. Randy Miller/Derek Miller (Elgin) 1529, 3. Trenton Marks/Steven Coffman (Van Meter) 1501, 4. Justin Boege/Joshua Snodgrass (Nevada) 1475, 5. Adam Palmer/Jay Stump (Mason City) 1471

Doubles booster handicapped -- 1. Christopher Shannon/Lindsey Niles (Independence) 1432, 2. Tyler Thesing/Kevin Leiran (Waukon) 1428, 3. Garret Ohloff/Brandon Guider (Postville) 1412, 4. Kena Warren/Valarie Losee (Pleasant Hill) 1342, 5. Larry Thompson/Tyler Thompson (Centerville) 1339

Doubles open scratch -- 1. Tie, Bob Brummel/Josh Hepp (Le Mars), Laurel Ely/Jordan Ely (Kellogg), 1525, 3. Michael Peters/Scott Rains (Muscatine) 1511, 4. Greg Ruopp/Chad Knop (Nevada) 1509, 5. Tie, Rod Friedlein/Chris Schultz (Dubuque), Brandon Borneman/Justin Krager (Davenport), 1476

Singles standard handicapped -- 1. Justin Kern (West Des Moines) 807, 2. Shane McFarland (Pleasant Hill) 802, 3. David Donaldson (Postville) 801, 4. Matt Fleckenstein (East Dubuque) 800, 5. Earnest Cubbage (Luzerne) 795

Singles booster handicapped -- 1. Kyle Mentzer (Independence) 734, 2. Earl Albertson (Pleasant Hill) 731, 3. Jeremy Carson (Independence) 724, 4. Trenton Marks (Van Meter) 722, 5. Tie, Rick Reiland (Eagle Grove), Joel Grimm (Newton), 717

Singles open scratch -- 1. Jerran Marshall (Burlington) 824, 2. Jason Oskerson (New London) 812, 3. Tie, Ryan Wood (Council Bluffs), Bill Burkmire (Des Moines) 803, 5. Joe Eckstein (Des Moines) 798

All-Events standard handicapped -- 1. Christopher Clark (Sigourney) 2286, 2. Andy Risinger (DeWitt) 2242, 3. Richard Tuner (Mt. Carroll) 2241, 4. Pat Shannon (Independence) 2232, 5. Joe Pretti (Alburnett) 2230

All-Events booster handicapped -- 1. Brandon Guider (Postville) 2185, 2. Rick Reiland (Eagle Grove) 2134, 3. James Mundt (Chariton) 2087, 4. Curtis Vry (Stuart) 2086, 5. Trenton Marks (Van Meter) 2083

All-Events open scratch -- 1. Jason Oskerson (New London) 2347, 2. Jerad Helmers (Fort Dodge) 2287, 3. Andy Ehrlich (Dubuque) 2283, 4. Jake Stansbury (Bettendorf) 2275, 5. Jerran Marshall (Burlington) 2264 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments