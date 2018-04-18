AMES, Iowa — In cut-ups of his high school football film, O’Rien Vance stands out.
The three-time all-state selection from Cedar Rapids Washington was simply bigger, faster and stronger than most others. What doesn’t show up as readily during film sessions is the shorthand he developed with Warriors coaches. He had their complete trust.
“He was just an extension of the coaching staff, especially defensively, because he knew everything,” Cedar Rapids Washington coach Maurice Blue said. “It helped that he was on varsity for three years and starting for three years, obviously you pick stuff up.
“The conversations we were able to have weren’t as much coach to player as it was like a coach-to-coach type of thing. You could talk to him a little differently, and I could be a little more complicated with him. He could see stuff.”
That trust factor is something Iowa State hopes to develop with Vance and the rest of its players in contention for the starting middle linebacker spot. Vance, a redshirt freshman, asserted himself throughout 15 spring practices, but Cyclones coaches want him to continue blossoming.
“It’s all those little things that for me as a coach says, ‘Hey you’re mature,’” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. ”‘I can trust you when it’s November and time to go win a championship. You’re going to do the little things it takes to be successful.’”
That growth curve is natural and expected. It was the same thing Vance, a top-five player in class of 2016 in Iowa and a top-50 linebacker nationally, experienced through his first couple years with the Warriors. It was an evolution that took time but yielded stellar results.
As a three-year starter for the Warriors, Vance slowly grew from a raw talent who could make plays to a true linebacker who could make reads, identify keys, get players in the right position and wreak havoc in a backfield.
During his sophomore year, the Warriors needed Vance to blitz. A lot. Blue, then the defensive coordinator for longtime coach Paul James, could put him anywhere on the field and let him make plays.
“We didn’t need him to be a regular linebacker,” Blue said. “We could put him on the line, bring him off the edge. We blitzed him a lot because he was really good at it.
“His junior year, we still blitzed him a lot but we let him play linebacker. Just sit back, read, diagnose and run to the ball.”
Vance’s senior year was the perfect blend of physical, dominant playmaking combined with correct reads and instincts. He recorded 95 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, seven sacks and an interception while receiving unanimous first-team all-state honors.
There was never a lack of trust between Vance and the Warriors coaching staff, but the familiarity and comfortableness became so in sync during his junior year that they could put the 6-foot-1 and 235-pound, two-way threat on the field whenever a crucial play was about to happen.
“You don’t really see one guy where you’ve got a game plan for this guy,” Blue said. “We have to game plan for this guy, or he’s going to wreck everything. ‘O’ was one of those guys.
“His last year because of how he progressed and what he knew, we were able to do a lot more with him so, for a lack of a better word, we could be sneaky about how we used him. He became a more all-around player.”
Vance, who redshirted last season at ISU, spent the time continuing to develop his body and working on picking up schemes and concepts. The one-on-one time with teammates and coaches has continued to build his understanding and put him in a favorable spot this spring.
“The biggest growth (I’ve experienced) is just learning my position and knowing what I’m supposed to do,” Vance said. “Just overall help being a leader on the defensive side of the ball.
“I feel like it’s the best fit for me because I get to flow to either side of the ball and I can fill in gaps whenever I need to.”
That sense of growth and understanding he sees in himself is apparent to the coaches, too. There are certainly areas he aims to improve, but now Vance has a base in which he can feel confident.
“He’s a physical, strong, really talented football player,” Campbell said. “His end potential is maybe as good as anybody in our program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.