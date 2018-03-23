Based on the current National Weather Service forecast, the area could receive 7 or more inches of snow Saturday, March 24. Snow is expected to arrive around midnight this evening, Friday, March 23 and begin to taper off sometime Saturday afternoon. Due to predicted conditions, a snow emergency has been declared. The Snow Emergency will go into effect beginning at 10 p.m. this evening, Friday, March 23, and is set to expire at 7 a.m., Sunday, March 25.
Parking on Posted Snow Routes is prohibited when a Snow Emergency is in effect. Vehicles parked on Posted Snow Routes will be ticketed and may be towed. Having cars parked off-street is the best way to ensure snow removal on our major thoroughfares is effective and promotes mobility throughout the city. Heavy, wet snow, followed by melting will make parking off-street extremely important for this event to ensure storm drains are clear to receive run-off from melting snow.
As an alternative to on-street parking in the Downtown, residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any one of the City’s three parking ramps beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, March 23 through 7 a.m., Sunday, March 25.
Low visibility and slick conditions are likely after midnight through Saturday afternoon. Plan ahead, leave early, and drive with caution.
Downed trees and power lines are possible with this event. To report a downed tree in the travelled right-of-way, call 563.326.7923. If you see a power line down, assume it is energized and don’t touch it. Touching an energized power line can be fatal. Call MidAmerican Energy to report downed power lines at 800.799.4443.
Crews are prepared to respond once the snow starts to fly. Be reminded snow removal efforts will be focused on clearing Posted Snow Routes until they are clear before entering residential roads.
For more information on Posted Snow Routes, snow response activities and other winter weather information visit http://www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/winter.
For more information on this weather event, visit the National Weather Service’s website, https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?CityName=Davenport&state=IA&site=DVN&textField1=41.5568&textField2=-90.6042#.WrUZey7waij