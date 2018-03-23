The city of Rock Island is declaring a snow emergency effective at 11 p.m., Friday, March 23. Once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes may receive a $35 parking ticket. Vehicles that remain in violation may be impounded.
To facilitate snow removal the city is requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.
Questions may be directed to Public Works at 309-732-2200 or pubworksmail@rigov.org.