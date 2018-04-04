Friday, April 6
Breakfast Nature Club: 8-9 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn about the secret life of Iowa's wildlife during this monthly class that will explore the characteristics and adaptations of a group of local flora and fauna. A continental breakfast with coffee, juice and tea is included in the fee. There also will be a coffee talk after with sharing of stories of wildlife encounters and anything nature related. This month's topic will be, "Changing Lawn Expectations in Your Neighborhood." This discussion will begin with information on the public education campaign, "Good Neighbor Iowa," and changing the way we look at lawn care including easy ways to ensure yards benefit wildlife and the environment, mistakes to avoid and common lawn concerns. Featuring guest speaker, Tara Witherow. $10, $5 members.
2018 Opening Doors Gala: 6-11 p.m., Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring magical entertainment, hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, dinner and live and silent auctions. Two local magicians, David Casas and Michael Sampson, will perform strolling magic during the cocktail hour and Travis Hosette will sing Sinatra Live. Gala attendees will get to be part of the magic and hear about how the impact donations make on families like ones enrolled in the TotalChild program. Proceeds benefit Family Resources. For more information or to reserve a seat or table, visit, famres.org/calendar.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Katie Ganshert: 7 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 320 W. Kimberly Road , Davenport. Book signing. Free.
Tony Hamilton Orchestra: 7-10 p.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Tony Hamilton Orchestra will be playing big band music for dancing and listening including fox trot, swing, waltzes, cha cha, rumba and tango. $10.
Danielle Nicole Band with the Brandon Miller Band: 8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. $12 day of show, $10 in advance.
Saturday, April 7
Putnam Explorers and Explorers Jr: Wilderness Awareness: 9-11 a.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can earn about different plants and the many types of animals that share the woodlands. Limited space. For more information or to register (required), visit putnam.org/Calendar/Explorers-Explorers-Jr-Wilderness-Awareness. $14 per program, $11 per program for members.
Guided Nature Hike: 9-10 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. A naturalist will lead this monthly guided hike along the trails at the Marsh giving visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. $5 suggested donation.
Quad-Cities Bicycle Club Spring Into Bicycling: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lower Reception Area at the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. The Quad-Cities Bicycle Club will host this event where participants can learn about various rides including RAGBRAI, TOMRV and the Criterium as well as talk to individuals who organize the. There also will be exhibits about the 50 plus year history of the club and information about other activities, bike maintenance and more. A beginner/leisure or mid-paced ride will be held 1:30 p.m. Free.
Eiermarkt Spring Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This annual craft fair will feature local vendors with treats, goodies and local crafts for the Easter season. Free.
Masterworks VI: Postcards From Russia: 8-10 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Presented by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. There will be a Concert Conversation one hour before the concert start time. $8 to $62.
Hawkeye State Stormer: 5 p.m. to midnight, Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. Featuring the Nadas, Poison Control Center, Prime Movers, TWINS and the Volcano Boys. $30 day of show, $25 in advance.
Trivia Night: 6:30-10 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 E. Bryant St., Walcott. This trivia night to support the West High soccer teams in raising funds to purchase a scoreboard for the home field will feature tables of eight players. Participants may bring snacks. $10 per person.
Trivia Night: 7-9:30 p.m., Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This trivia night benefiting the Bi-State Literacy Council will feature the top-scoring table winning $100 for a designated library. There also will be a special prize for the table with the best spring-themed table decorations. $10 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., American Legion Post 26, 702 W. 35th St., Davenport. Bend of the River Quad-Cities Pilot Club will sponsor this trivia night featuring door prizes and raffle baskets. Participants may bring snacks with beverages available for purchase. All proceeds will go towards the building of Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-5442. $10 per person.
Charlie King: 7 p.m., Broadway Presbyterian Church, 710 23rd St., Rock Island. This song-writer and performer will perform a concert in conjunction with organizations for peace, cultural diversity and human rights. The concert will be accompanied by sales of hand-crafted items representing the cultures of Guatemala and Native Americans. Refreshments also will be available at intermission. Requested donation: $10 at the door, $8 in advance.
Murder in the Mist: A Hauberg Mystery Scavenger Hunt: 7 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can work together to search through the house for clues to solve a murder mystery. Ability to navigate stairs on all floors required. Hor d'oeuvres will be included with a cash bar available to participants 21 years and older. All proceeds support restoration and operation of the historic Hauberg Estate. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/murder-in-the-mist-a-hauberg-mystery-scavenger-hunt- 42066899228. $35.
Greg and Rich: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Sunday, April 8
Annual Spring Coin Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Camden Center, 2701 1st St. E, Milan. The Quad-City Coin Club will present this show featuring 80 dealer tables, offering US coins, foreign coins, ancient and modern coins, gold and silver bullion, US and foreign paper money, exhibits, bourse, a coin raffle and door prizes every hour. Kids will be able to select coins from a world treasure chest and there will be a youth coin auction at 1:30 p.m. Club members also will be available to identify coins and paper money and answer questions on coin collecting. There will be a lunch stand available. Free.
Sensory Friendly Film: Dream Big: 1:45-2:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. There also will be a designated chill out zone available outside of the theater featuring therapy dogs from the Quad-Cities Canine Assistance Network. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC.
Bringing Down the Butcher of Prague: The Assassination of Reinhard Heydrich: 2-3:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Dr. Robinson Yost and Dr. Laura Yost will present this program about one of the most daring (and controversial) episodes of WWII espionage the killing of top Nazi official Reinhard Heydrich. Participants can exam the political and military context of this act of Czech resistance, code-named Operation Anthropoid, and discuss the details of who planned it, approved it, carried it out and the consequences. The talk also will highlight locations in Prague memorializing the men who sacrificed their lives, as well as how this dramatic story has been retold on film. Free.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
Catfish Jazz Society: 3-6 p.m., Columbus Club (formerly Knights of Columbus), 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians can bring an axe and join a host trio for some jamming, dancing and fellowship. There will be a light supper available for purchase ($6) as well as a cash bar. Free.
Tuesday, April 10
Guatemala: Land of the Maya: 2 and 6 p.m., National Geographic Giant Screen Theater, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Part of the World Adventures series. Putnam Members receive $1 off individual ticket prices. $8.50 adults, $7 youth.
Thursday, April 12
5th annual Youth Summertime Activities Expo: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Building 60, Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island. In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month and Month of the Military Child, the Rock Island Arsenal Family Advocacy Program and Child and Youth Services will host this expo to provide information to area residents on the opportunities available to families of children 0-18 years during the summer months. The expo will host agencies in four major categories including Summer Fun and Activities (free and fee-for-service), Day and Resident Camps, Volunteer Opportunities and Education. Free.
Recycle the Runway: 5:30-9 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This event includes a cocktail hour and a unique fashion show featuring 10 local designers challenged to create a "runway ready" fashion ensemble out of a bag of recycled clothes and accessories. The garments are items donated to Dress for Success Quad-Cities that are not workplace appropriate for the women being served. There also will be event stations offering interactive experiences, heavy appetizers, a cash bar and a silent auction. $70, $60 through April 5.
Black Hawk College Jazz Band: 6-8 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Friday, April 13
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Jackson Galaxy: 8-10 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. There will be an audience Q&A following the show. $28.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St., Geneseo. Free.
Saturday, April 14
Back to the Moon for Good: 11 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can glimpse into the future with this award-winning planetarium show that chronicles teams around the world as they compete for the largest international prize in history landing a robotic spacecraft on the moon. The Dome experience is fully immersive, and viewers will be presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides. $4 for Discovery Dome alone, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
From Prairie to Farm to City: Music to Commemorate Illinois's Bicentennial: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson St., Bishop Hill. Singer and hammered dulcimer player Phil Passen will perform songs telling the story of the growth and development of Illinois beginning with a melody from a Native American tribe indigenous to Illinois and provide commentary about the histories of the selections and the contexts in which they have been sung and played in Illinois. Free.
Junior Theatre Workshop: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library , 3000 N. Fairmount St. Friends from Junior Theater will lead acting games based on the production, "The Emperor's New Clothes." Free.
Wine Festival Preview Dinner: 6-10 p.m., Roglaski Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring a selected vineyard showcasing wines paired with menu items prepared by the St. Ambrose University culinary team. After dinner, participants can enjoy entertainment along with silent and live auctions. This will be a black-tie optional event. For more information, call 563-333-6290 or visit sau.edu/Alumni/Signature_Events/Wine_Festival.html. All proceeds help fund student scholarships at St. Ambrose University. Price includes a ticket to the Wine Festival Wine Tasting on Saturday, May 19. $130 per person.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be tango dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Code 415: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Generations Bar and Grill, 4100 4th Ave., Moline. Free.
Greg and Rich: 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Purgatory's Pub, 2104 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Sunday, April 15
Midwest Corvettes Spring Rally: 8 a.m., Isle Casino Hotel , 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Featuring six rally events with registration from 8-9:15 a.m. and the first car out at 9:30 a.m. $40 all six events, $35 by April 10.
Quad-City Fish Swap: noon to 4 p.m., Golden Leaf, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. There will be more than 60 tables featuring sellers from all over the Midwest. Free.
Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 E. Bryant St., Walcott. The Eastern Chapter, Polka Club of Iowa will sponsor this polka dance featuring polkas, waltzes, foxtrots and more. $10 per person, free for 21 years and younger.
Life and Times of Martin Luther: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a review of the life of Martin Luther with a focus on how a monk became the leading reformer of Christianity over 500 years ago. Helmut Welke will present on major historical events and settings with pictures of Reformation sites from tours he leads. Free.
Third Sunday at Grace: 3-4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. The Classical Moods String Quartet will perform. Free.
Third Sunday Art Talk: 3-4 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Featuring a one-hour photographic preview presentation given by Art Historian Carol Ehlers on the upcoming Figge Museum art exhibition, "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950." Free.
Multi-date
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Symphony Under the Cathedral: Through April 6. ArtSpace Gallery, Black Hawk College, Quad-Cities Campus, Moline. Featuring mixed media works by BHC alumna Tami Schmidt that were inspired by her own prairie. There will be a reception with Schmidt 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 1. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free.
The art of Tilly Woodward, David Zahn, Cindy Lesperance, Carol Hamilton and Brad Hook: Through April 30. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport will feature paintings by Woodward and sculpture by Zahn as well as encaustic works by Lesperance, Hamilton and Hook. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Abandoned: Through April 22. 1-4 p.m., River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. Featuring the photographs by Karen Austion inspired by the rough beauty and loneliness of forgotten places slowly being taken back by nature. Many of the frames were made by Mallory Austin from reclaimed wood from a century barn near Camanche. Mallory also will have a display of several Early American storage chests made from the same reclaimed wood. There will be a reception for the artist 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, March 18. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The Magical Glow of Fireflies: Through April 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the wonder of fireflies through the eyes of international photographer, Radim Schreiber, in this exhibit featuring the light and sounds of the forest. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
In Trunks, Hearts, and Hands: Through April 29. German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Thirteen museums and organizations share stories, artifacts and historic photos for this traveling banner display that allows visitors to explore and celebrate immigration to Iowa through the objects, skills and traditions that the immigrants brought here. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
High School Musical: Friday-Saturday, April 6-7, 7 p.m.; Sunday, April 8, 2 p.m., Davenport Central High School Performing Arts Center, 1120 Main St., Davenport. Through April 8. Presented by Blue Devil Productions. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bluedevildrama.weebly.com. $12 adults, $10 students/senior citizens.
Collector and Toy Tractor Weekend: Saturday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, April 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Steeple Building Museum, 103 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. Toy tractors and farm implements of all shapes, sizes and brands will be exhibited on the first floor of the museum. There also will be collections such as patent medicine, celluloid items and more. These treasures are from individuals' private collections and are for display only. Free.
Grease: Sunday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 11, 2 and 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 14, 2 p.m.., Rave Motion Pictures, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Through April 14. Part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series presented by Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies. These showings will celebrate the movie's 40th Anniversary and will feature special pre- and post-film commentary by TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz. Movie-goers are encouraged to come in costume to celebrate this cinematic high school reunion. $9.50 adult (7 p.m. showings), $7.50 adult (2 p.m. showings), $7.25 senior citizens/children (all showings).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.