Friday, May 11
Weekly Races: 5:45 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. This season points stock car races will feature races on the 1/4-mile track. Featuring the American Iron series races. $12 adults, $10 students/senior citizens, $5 for kids 7-12 years.
Hi-Fi: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5409 Highway 6, Colona. Cover charge.
Open Mic Coffeehouse: 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Musicians, poets and storytellers are welcome at this monthly event. Refreshments served. Donations benefit St. Joe's evening meal at Rock Island Township.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. This TV-themed trivia night hosted by emcee Eric Sorensen from WQAD will benefit The Project of the Quad-Cities and will feature tables of eight. Participants may bring snacks and drinks. There will be a prize for best themed costume. For more information or to register, call 309-5433 or email Jane@tpqc.org. $10 per person.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Saturday, May 12
Quad-City Audubon Society Field Trip: 6-9 a.m., Credit Island Lodge, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport. The Quad-City Audubon Society will host this field trip, "May Dawn Bird Concert," to view and listen to migrating and resident songbirds. This will be a walking trip and should be completed by 9 a.m.
Walk for Wishes: 8 a.m., Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Featuring a 1.5-mile walk with costumes (excluding masks) encouraged. Fee includes admission to the zoo and a t-shirt. For more information or to register, visit walkrunwish.org. $25 adults, $20 youth.
Touch-a-Truck: 9 a.m. to noon, Moline Public Works, 3635 4th Ave. The City of Moline will kick off National Public Works Week with this event where participants will be able to sit in and learn about different vehicles including fire trucks, police cars, skid loaders, garbage trucks, forestry trucks, electric trucks and more. Free.
Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 3003 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Featuring a variety of crafters and vendors, a bake sale, raffle baskets and food. Proceeds will go to Crossroads, Inc. in Muscatine. Free.
Spring Craft and Vendor Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. This bi-annual show will feature over 50 vendors selling clothing, homemade items, treats and more. $1 or a canned good donation.
Mother's Day Scherenschnitte Class: 10-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Keith Bonnstetter lead two art of paper design cutting classes with Mother's Day themed designs. The 2-D class will be 10-11:30 a.m. and the 3-D class will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 563-322-8844. $25 both classes, $20 a class, $15 a class for members.
Family Program: Scaly Snakes: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave, Davenport. During this family-friendly program, participants will explore the live native snake collection and get a chance to touch (optional) and learn about the amazing adaptations that help snakes to hunt, eat and protect themselves. $6, $3 child members, free for adults accompanying children.
2nd annual Rooftop Concert: Tom Petty Tribute: noon to 3 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Featuring talented musicians from River Music Experience belting out Petty classics from up above. There also will be adult beverages and food for sale. Participants should bring a chair. Free with donations education program accepted.
Royal Wedding Shower: 2-4 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. This bridal shower for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will feature sampling tea and eat cake, playing trivia and wedding shower games and making a fascinator to wear while watching the wedding. Free.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Topper: 6:30 p.m., Upham Hall Auditorium, Marycrest Senior Campus, Davenport. Presented by the Classic Film Society. Featuring Cary Grant and Constance Bennett. (1937) $10 season, $3 per film recommended donation.
Greg and Rich: 7-11 p.m., Jumer's Casino and Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Free.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be foxtrot dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Mother's Day Wine Dinner: 7-10 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Featuring a selection of fine quality wines paired with a delicious gourmet meal and dessert. Participants can enjoy the finer points of each wine while dining in the Tulip room were the Hauberg family once entertained. For more information or to reserve tickets (required), call 563-265-2753. $50 per person.
Lenny and Friends: 7:30 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 Locust St., Davenport. The Quad-City Wind Ensemble will present this spring concert. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens, free for students.
Smooth Groove: 8 p.m. to midnight, Fargo Dance And Sports, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Cover charge includes a free drink of choice. $5.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Hawkeye Tap, 4646 Cheyenne Ave., Davenport. Free.
Sunday, May 13
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Annual Mother's Day Tour of Homes: 1-4 p.m., Karpeles Manuscript Museum, 700 22nd St., Rock Island. The Broadway Historic District will present this annual tour of homes featuring the first floors of six homes and Karpeles Manuscript Museum. This year's tour theme will be, "Broadway: Hip and Historic." Tours will begin at Karpeles then a trolley will transport tour-goers between homes. Interpreters will be at each home and at Karpeles to explain the history, architecture and finishes. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit broadwaydistrict.org/tourofhomes. $10.
Sensory-Friendly Film: Oceans: Our Blue Planet: 1:45-2:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. There also will be a designated chill out zone available outside of the theater featuring therapy dogs from the Quad-Cities Canine Assistance Network. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC. Kevin Smith, ksmith@putnam.org, 563-324-1933. $5 per person using promo code ASQC at checkout.
The Works of Mathilde F. Anneke: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Dr. Viktorija Bilic will present on her work translating the personal correspondence of German-American suffragist Mathilde F. Anneke. Participants can learn about this revolutionary socialist who dedicated her life to the dissemination of knowledge through writing, newspapers and school. Free.
Monday, May 14
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers Presents: Justin Townes Earle: 6-11:55 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. Also featuring special guests. $30 day of show, $25 in advance.
Tuesday, May 15
Quad-City Times Salute to Academics and Achievements: 6-9 p.m., Davenport North High School, 626 W. 53rd St., Davenport. The Quad-City Times will host this event to honor the academics and achievements of senior high school students from local area high schools. Free.
Wednesday, May 16
Traveller, Dusk and Izaak Opatz: 8-11:50 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. $20 to $25.
Friday, May 18
Memories in the Making: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Best Western Plus Steeplegate Inn, 100 W. 76th St., Davenport. This event for the Alzheimer's Association features an art auction and wine tasting that highlights professionally framed and matted watercolor paintings created by residents that live in local memory care facilities. There also will be appetizers and a wine tasting from a local winery included in the cost of the ticket with a cash bar available. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-221-7950. $35.
Modified Madness Races: 5:45 p.m., Davenport Speedway, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Featuring hot laps at 5:45, races to follow. $15 adults, $13 students/senior citizens, free for 12 years and younger.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. This show will be outdoors on the patio, weather permitting. Free.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and free style steps. $7.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and two plus tips with local caller Tommy Russell. Round dancing also will be provided. $7, free for spectators.
Code 415: 8 p.m. to midnight, Parkside Grill and Lounge, 2307 5th St., Moline. Free.
Saturday, May 19
Quad-Cities Heart Walk: 8 a.m. to noon, Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. Featuring a premiere event to raise funds for the American Heart Association. Free with donations accepted.
5th annual Hills of the Q-C Race and Festival: 8 a.m. to noon, Pebble Creek Golf Course, 3851 Forest Grove Drive, LeClaire. Livefit with Lupus, a local nonprofit that supports people with autoimmune diseases, will host this event featuring a half marathon, 10K, 5K and 1-mile race. There also will be food, music and a kids' area. $20 to $55.
Run the Rock 5K and 10K and America's Kids Run: 8 a.m., Memorial Park, Arsenal Island. Participants can celebrate Armed Forces Day by running a race on the Rock Island Arsenal. Children's race lengths will vary by age groups. All pre-registered participants will receive a custom race t-shirt and finishers medal as well as access to the post-race party. For more information or to register, visit secure.getmeregistered.com/RIARuntheRock. Before May 14: $35 5K/10K races, $10 children's races. May 14-17: $40 5K/10K, $15 children's races.
Neighborhood Parking Lot Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. The Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities will host this rummage sale. There will be hot dogs with all the fixings, chips and soft drinks available for purchase. Proceeds will support programs such as feeding the hungry, anti-bullying and peace and social justice initiatives.
Pollinators' Palooza!: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Presented by the ISU Scott County Extension Master Gardeners, this event will give participants everything they need to know about the world of hummingbirds, bees, butterflies, moths and more as well as insight from the experts. There will be educational programs for adults and children with activities led by Master Gardeners. Participants also will be able to learn how to attract dazzling pollinators to a home garden and tour the Putnam's new Pollinator Garden. Free.
Royal Academy: 10-11:30 a.m., Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. Participants can celebrate the royal wedding by learning how to be a little prince or princess. Featuring lessons in bowing and curtseying, practicing to walk with poise, delicately enjoying "tea" and cookies and more. Children are encouraged to wear their royal best for this special occasion. Free.
Wine Festival Wine Tasting: 3-6 p.m., St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Festival vintner, Dimitri Papageorgiou, will assemble an impressive assortment of wines from California, Germany and New Zealand for this premiere fundraising event to support student scholarships at St. Ambrose University. There will be a spectacular assortment of 180 wines from around the world and culinary highlights from a number of Quad-City restaurants. For more information, call 563-333-6290 or visit sau.edu/Alumni/Signature_Events/Wine_Festival.html. $50 per person at the door, $45 per person in advance.
Picnic for Prospect: 4-7 p.m., Prospect Park, 16th Street and 30th Avenue, Moline. This fundraising picnic will include dinner with a hog roast and all the fixins, one free drink ticket and a free can coozie. There also will be live music, yard games and a wine/beer pull. For more information or to register (required by May 1), visit molineparks.com. In the event of questionable weather the day of the event, call 309-524-2425. All proceeds will directly fund Prospect Pavilion restoration. $50 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. This trivia night will feature tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571. $10 per person.
Smooth Groove: 7-10:15 p.m., Jumer's Casino, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. Featuring guest guitarist, Mike Ortiz.
Night Sky Viewing: 8-11:30 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the spring night sky. Venus, Jupiter, M13 (globular star cluster), NGC6543 (Cat's Eye Nebula) and other beautiful objects should be visible, weather permitting. Telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, visit facebook.com/QCPAC. Free.
Whoozdads: 8-11 p.m., The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
Sunday, May 20
German Mustards: Makes No Senf to Me!: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The founder and curator of the National Mustard Museum, Barry Levenson, will take participants taste buds to Germany with a focused tasting of fine German Mustards. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Greg and Rich: 2-6 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Free.
3rd annual Pet Fest: 2-4 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. This celebration of animals and the humans who love them will feature vendors, bakers, crafters, animal lovers, veterinarians and shelters. There also will be a special Blessing of the Animals led by Pastor Robb McCoy at 3:30 p.m. All animals must be leashed or caged at all times with proper vaccinations and be well-socialized to other animals. For safety, retractable leads are not allowed. Free.
Lynne Arriale Trio featuring Matt Ulery and Jon Deitemyer: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Multi-dare Events
Gridiron Glory: Through June 3. Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through June 3. The 6,000 square-foot traveling Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit will feature hundreds of rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as interactive experiences to challenge the mind and body. It also includes spectacular footage from NFL Films' unparalleled film archives and a 500-square-foot area dedicated to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission (includes general admission): $15 adults, $7 members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Steve Sinner: Master Woodturner: Through June 24. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibition highlights nearly 30 examples of Sinners' solo work and collaborations as well as innovations within the art form. The works are remarkable combinations of form, material and surface decoration. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Birds, Blossoms, and Butterflies: Through June 10. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This non juried show will feature entries from artists of all levels, amateur through professional, in any medium. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
The art of Michael Ryan, Brian Roberts and Trent Foltz: Through July 1. , Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Ryan, Stoneware sculptures by Roberts and photographs by Foltz. Free with $1 an hour parking.
The art of Maureen Broussalian, Tom Hempel and Jim Hitesman: Through May 18. Rapids Reproductions, 3872 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Refreshments will be served. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Free.
An Intimate Encounter with Nature: Through June 21. , Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring paintings by Misol and photographs by Mendenhall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Junie B. Jones: The Musical: Thursday-Friday, May 10-11, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through May 12. The Magic Owl Children's Theatre at TLP will present this children's show. $6.
The art of David Balluff and Greg Dickinson: Through June 22. Quad-City Arts Center Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island. This exhibit will feature mixed media artworks by Balluff and paintings by Dickinson. There will be a reception with food and beverages 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 11. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash.: Fridays, May 11 and 18, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, May 12 and 19, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, May 13 and 20, 2 p.m., Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Through May 20. $30 adults, $25 senior citizens (60 years and older), $20 children/students.
65th Bi-annual Spring Beaux Arts Fair: Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Through May 13. Featuring over 100 artists, food, children's spin art, 65th Anniversary specials and free admission to the Figge Art Museum all weekend. Free.
Go-Kart Races: Saturdays, May 12 and 19 and Sunday, May 20, noon, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free for spectators.
Sunset Boulevard: Sunday, May 13 and Wednesday, May 16, 2 and 7 p.m., Rave Motion Pictures, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Through May 16. Part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series presented by Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies. $9.50 adult (7 p.m. showings), $7.75 adult (2 p.m. showings), $7.25 senior citizens/children (all showings).
For Sale By Owner Event (copy): Saturday, May 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 20, noon to 5 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Through May 20. Faye's Field will be the location of this community-wide sale where owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes (including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers) can sell the vehicles. All transactions will be private transactions between the buyer and the seller. For more information, call the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464. Free for viewing.
