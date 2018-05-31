MOLINE – Members of the University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 have approved a tentative contract agreement with Western Illinois University.
Union members approved the four-year pact, from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2021, by a 75-25 percent vote. The contract is now expected to be voted on at a special meeting of the university Board of Trustees at 4 p.m. Friday.
Under the pact, salaries will be restored for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 salaries will be reset to 2 percent below the re-established 2018-2019 levels.
Andrea Hyde, associate professor with the Department of Educational Studies and a member of the local’s executive board, said two years ago the union voluntarily gave up 3 percent of salaries, with the understanding that in fiscal year 2019, which begins July 1, compensation would be restored.
“That 3 percent will be given back to us for one year,” Jim LaPrad, associate professor for the College of Education and Interdisciplinary Studies and union spokesman, said Thursday. “Next year, we will receive a 2 percent pay reduction.”
The union includes 49 faculty members at the Moline campus and 506 faculty at the Macomb campus. In all, there are about 660 UPI members, including admissions counselors, advisers and other professional staff.
Union representatives and Western began contract negotiations in late 2016. On April 18, Western faculty voted to authorize a strike and filed an intent to strike the next day.
“There was never the desire to strike,” LaPrad said Thursday. “We were in a situation the administration could have imposed a contract on us at any point, with drastic pay reductions. We would have had to gather authorization to strike, and that's why we did it."
There will be a pilot program from fall 2018 to spring 2022 of merit increases, compared to the past system of pay increases based on position attained and years of service, with professional incentive awards.
“The administration proposed the merit-based system," La Prad said. “As a faculty leader who has worked in the system, we did have a performance-based system, but people learn how to game the system.
The contract says the union or the university may reopen a discussion of base salaries to be effective in 2020-2021. For 2020-2021, salaries will remain at 2019-2020 levels absent a mutual agreement for change.
“The faculty are hopeful that there's going to be change in (governor) leadership at the state, supporting higher education for the good of the state," La Prad said.
