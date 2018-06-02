Bettendorf Public Library

For details about the following programs and more, visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

June 7: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.

June 7: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

June 7: Summer Concert Series: BEEs, 6:30 p.m.

June 9: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

June 11: Creation Studio Drop-In: Kindness Rocks, 1 p.m.

June 11: Libraries Rock! The Greatest Music of All Time, 3 p.m.

June 12: Sound Science, 11 a.m.

June 12: Get Lit: Lamb, 6:30 p.m.

June 12: History of the Blues with Hal Reed, 7 p.m.

June 13: Ventriloquist Chris McBrien, 11 a.m.

June 13: Mana Rocks: Magic The Gathering Commander 101, 2 p.m.

June 13: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

June 13: Read Local: Amelia Judd, 7 p.m.

June 14: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.

June 14: Summer Concert Series: Whoozdads, 6:30 p.m.

June 16: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

June 16: Lego Club, 11:30 a.m.

June 16: Guitar Circle with Craig Heidgerken, 1 p.m.

June 16: Story Travelers: Lawn Boy, 2 p.m.

June 18: Creation Studio Drop-In: Water Bead Stress Balls, 1 p.m.

June 18: Libraries Rock! The Greatest Music of All Time, 3 p.m.

June 20: Dance Party, 2 p.m.

June 20: Tie-Dye: Bring Your Own T-Shirt, 2 p.m.

June 20: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

June 20: Creation Studio Workshop: Maurice Sendak Inspired Print Making, 7 p.m.

June 20: Contemporary Books Discussion: The Wagner Matinee by Willa Cather, 7 p.m.

June 21: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.

June 21: The Sound Lab, 3 p.m.

June 21: Summer Concert Series: Angela Meyer, 6:30 p.m.

June 23: Creation Studio Residency: Angie Kilmer, 10 a.m.

June 23: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

June 23: Creation Studio Workshop: Leather Braiding and Bracelets, 1 p.m.

June 23: Book Explorers: Mock Newbery, 3 p.m.

June 25: Creation Studio Drop-In: Origami Butterflies, 1 p.m.

June 25: Libraries Rock! The Greatest Music of All Time, 3 p.m.

June 26: Lego Club, 11:30 a.m.

June 27: The Magic of David Casas, 10 a.m.

June 27: The Magic of David Casas, 12 p.m.

June 27: Learn the Magic of David Casas, 1 p.m.

June 27: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

June 28: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.

June 28: Summer Concert Series: Class of '82, 6:30 p.m.

June 29: Art-to-Go with the Figge, 11 a.m.

June 30: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

June 30: Tour of Figge Museum's Maurice Sendak Exhibit, 11 a.m.

June 30: Homemade Drums, 1 p.m.

July 2: Creation Studio Drop-In: Guitar Pick Book Thongs, 1 p.m.

July 5: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.

July 5: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

July 5: Summer Concert Series: 10 of Soul, 6:30 p.m.

