Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
June 7: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.
June 7: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
June 7: Summer Concert Series: BEEs, 6:30 p.m.
June 9: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
June 11: Creation Studio Drop-In: Kindness Rocks, 1 p.m.
June 11: Libraries Rock! The Greatest Music of All Time, 3 p.m.
June 12: Sound Science, 11 a.m.
June 12: Get Lit: Lamb, 6:30 p.m.
June 12: History of the Blues with Hal Reed, 7 p.m.
June 13: Ventriloquist Chris McBrien, 11 a.m.
June 13: Mana Rocks: Magic The Gathering Commander 101, 2 p.m.
June 13: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
June 13: Read Local: Amelia Judd, 7 p.m.
June 14: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.
June 14: Summer Concert Series: Whoozdads, 6:30 p.m.
June 16: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
June 16: Lego Club, 11:30 a.m.
June 16: Guitar Circle with Craig Heidgerken, 1 p.m.
June 16: Story Travelers: Lawn Boy, 2 p.m.
June 18: Creation Studio Drop-In: Water Bead Stress Balls, 1 p.m.
June 18: Libraries Rock! The Greatest Music of All Time, 3 p.m.
June 20: Dance Party, 2 p.m.
June 20: Tie-Dye: Bring Your Own T-Shirt, 2 p.m.
June 20: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
June 20: Creation Studio Workshop: Maurice Sendak Inspired Print Making, 7 p.m.
June 20: Contemporary Books Discussion: The Wagner Matinee by Willa Cather, 7 p.m.
June 21: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.
June 21: The Sound Lab, 3 p.m.
June 21: Summer Concert Series: Angela Meyer, 6:30 p.m.
June 23: Creation Studio Residency: Angie Kilmer, 10 a.m.
June 23: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
June 23: Creation Studio Workshop: Leather Braiding and Bracelets, 1 p.m.
June 23: Book Explorers: Mock Newbery, 3 p.m.
June 25: Creation Studio Drop-In: Origami Butterflies, 1 p.m.
June 25: Libraries Rock! The Greatest Music of All Time, 3 p.m.
June 26: Lego Club, 11:30 a.m.
June 27: The Magic of David Casas, 10 a.m.
June 27: The Magic of David Casas, 12 p.m.
June 27: Learn the Magic of David Casas, 1 p.m.
June 27: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
June 28: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.
June 28: Summer Concert Series: Class of '82, 6:30 p.m.
June 29: Art-to-Go with the Figge, 11 a.m.
June 30: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
June 30: Tour of Figge Museum's Maurice Sendak Exhibit, 11 a.m.
June 30: Homemade Drums, 1 p.m.
July 2: Creation Studio Drop-In: Guitar Pick Book Thongs, 1 p.m.
July 5: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.
July 5: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
July 5: Summer Concert Series: 10 of Soul, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.