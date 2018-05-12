The new kids on the block announced their presence Saturday night.
In a contest coach Cory Ross called a great litmus test, the Quad-City Steamwheelers used a huge second half to rally past 2016 Champions Indoor Football titlist Wichita, 49-28 at the TaxSlayer Center.
Revived after a nine-year layoff, the local CIF expansion squad used a pair of first-half goal-line stands defensively and a quartet of second-half fumble recoveries to win in their first meeting with a longtime league powerhouse from the success-filled South Division.
Wichita's Force (3-6) fell to 1-2 against Q-C's North Conference this season, also losing to leader Salina (17-15) but beating defending champ Sioux City (56-43).
With four weekends remaining in the regular season, the Wheelers (5-3) remained in position to host a first-round playoff game, having won five of their last six.
With Salina (7-2) and Sioux City (6-3) both winning games Saturday, Q-C remained in third in the North with trailing Bismarck (4-4) in a shootout with Omaha (3-5), next weekend's visitor to the downtown Moline arena.
After misfiring on a couple of deep throws in the first half, Q-C quarterback E.J. Hilliard was on target after intermission, starting 6-for-7 with 3 touchdowns to lead Q-C to come back from a 25-13, third-quarter deficit.
First, the former high school backup to NFL starter Teddy Bridgewater found Darius Hicks for a 40-yard scoring catch-and-run.
Next, Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd hauled in a 25-yard touchdown strike to put the Wheelers ahead, 27-25.
Wichita managed to edge back ahead on a 43-yard field goal by Luke Pray, but the Wheelers offense kept rolling to stake a 42-28 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Hilliard scrambled for a 16-yard TD, and after a fumble recovery by the defense, Rudd made a spectacular leaping grab, out-jumping a Wichita defender in the end zone for a 32-yard scoring strike from Hilliard.
Q-C scoring leader Tyler Williams also rushed for a TD in the fourth quarter for a 49-28 Wheelers lead.
Hilliard was 5-for-12 in the first half, but finished 11-for-20 for 174 yards and six scores. He added 23 yards and the TD rushing in the second half.
Q-C's defense also continued a month-long trend of dominance, with fumble recoveries coming from Denzel Thompson, Dominique McDuffie and Shannon Winesberry. Local product Robert Jones also joined Winesberry in registering second-half sacks.
Wichita managed only two first downs after intermission while the game was still in doubt.
The first half was a defensive struggle, with the Wheelers failing to score on four of their six possessions.
Besides the missed opportunities deep, Hilliard also was intercepted in the end zone.
Hilliard did hit Williams on a short scoring throw, and also connected with Quinton Pedroza on a 29-yard touchdown strike.
The Wheelers led twice at 6-3 and 13-9, but Wichita retook the lead both times by answering with TD passes from Hinds.
The first was 13 yards in the first quarter to Q-C training camp cut Maurice Young. The second was a 35-yarder to Charles Johnson in the second frame to help the Force lead 18-13 at intermission.
