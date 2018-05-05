The Quad-City Steamwheelers got more than hard-won revenge Saturday night.
The Wheelers also gained Champions Indoor Football playoff position on the Bismarck Bucks with a 39-32 overtime win at the Bismarck Events Center.
Q-C forced four turnovers in a shutdown defensive effort to avenge a 44-42 loss to Bismarck, which ruined the March 23 CIF home opener for the Wheelers.
The decision pushed Q-C (4-3) past Bismarck (4-4) in the North Conference standings with five weekends remaining in the regular season.
The Wheelers also gained the head-to-head tiebreaker on points differential over the Bucks.
Shannon Winesberry picked off the first Aaron Aiken pass in the extra session to seal the victory.
Tyler Williams rushed for his second touchdown of the night on the first OT possession to make Q-C a winner. A 22-yard pass from E.J. Hilliard to Davenport's Keyvan Rudd set up the winning points.
The Wheelers headed into the final minute with 32-17 lead. However, Aiken tossed a pair of touchdowns in the final 56 seconds, plus ran for a two-point conversion with 24 seconds remaining to force the 32-all tie.
In between those two scores, Bismarck kept the clock from rolling by stuffing a pair of runs at the line of scrimmage and forcing an incompletion on third down.
Augustana's Jacob Stytz then had a field goal blocked and the ball was recovered at the Wheelers 16-yard line.
Stytz also missed a 34-yard field goal for the win at the regulation horn.
The last TD was a 16-yard hookup with Jayhem Byrd, who scored thrice, twice on receptions.
Otherwise, the Wheelers balanced Aiken's three TD passes with interceptions by Denzel Thompson and Dominique McDuffie, plus a fumble recovery by Kewan Alfred.
Hilliard threw a pair of TD passes, plus rushed for another score in helping Q-C build the early lead.
The Wheelers defense also prevented Bismarck from scoring on seven of 12 possessions in regulation.
