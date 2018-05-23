CHICAGO — Dylan Covey tossed seven strong innings for his first major league win, Yoan Moncada and Adam Engel each hit three-run homers and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Baltimore Orioles 11-1 on Wednesday night.
Jose Rondon added his first major league homer, a two-run shot in the seventh, as last-place Chicago rolled to its fifth win in seven games.
Covey (1-1) allowed one run on six hits and struck out eight in his 20th game and 14th start — and longest outing — in the majors. Baltimore, last in the AL East, has lost four of five overall and is 5-21 on the road.
Moncada's shot to center in a four-run third inning put the White Sox ahead for good after Jace Peterson singled in Baltimore's lone run in the second. Moncada's seventh homer was his first since April 26, a stretch that included time on the disabled list with left hamstring tightness.
Engel, who entered hitting .183, added three singles and matched a career high with four hits. His drive to left in the fifth was his first homer since last September.
Indians 1, Cubs 0: Adam Plutko carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Andrew Miller provided stellar relief work, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Plutko (2-0) struck out four and walked four in his second major league start. The right-hander was promoted from Triple-A Columbus to replace the struggling Josh Tomlin in Cleveland's rotation.
Michael Brantley, Francisco Lindor and Rajai Davis had two hits apiece as the AL Central leaders won for the third time in four games. Brantley extended his hitting streak to 12 games, and Davis also contributed a leaping catch against the wall in center, robbing Addison Russell of a likely run-scoring hit in the second.
Royals 5, Cardinals 2, 10 innings: Drew Butera had a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Kansas City Royals earned a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.
Butera's RBIs were his first since May 2. Jon Jay followed with an RBI single as the Royals won their first series since taking three of four from Detroit May 3-6.
Salvador Perez hammered a first-pitch fastball by Cardinals starter Michael Wacha for his eighth home run of the season to lead off the second.
Royals starter Jakob Junis gave up two runs in five innings, while striking out seven.
Wacha retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced. He gave up two runs, one earned, in 6 2/3 innings.
Bud Norris (1-1) pitched a perfect ninth, but couldn't record an out in the 10th, giving up back-to-back singles to Jorge Soler and Alex Gordon before compounding the issue by committing an error on Alcides Escobar's sacrifice attempt to load the bases ahead of Butera.
