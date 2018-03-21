Anna Stahler of Davenport participated in the University of Dubuque President’s Academic Honors Luncheon.
The academic achievements of more than 30 high school students from the Midwest were celebrated at the luncheon. Stahler and the other students received an academic scholarship for their education at the university.
Stahler is a senior at Bettendorf High School. Her parents are Laura and Butch Stahler of Davenport.
