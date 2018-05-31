St. Ambrose professors Art Serianz and his wife, Rachel, are retiring after a combined 73 years of service to the university.
Both PhDs, Art has been a professor of chemistry for 43 years while Rachel has served as a professor of education for 30 years.
Both plan to stay involved at the school. Rachel will continue as Kappa Delta Pi adviser, a position she has held for 22 years, and will assist with engineering camps.
Art will remain on the Higher Learning Commission Committee, of which he has been a member for more than 30 years, and also will serve as an adjunct.
Because of their dedication to St. Ambrose, the Art and Rachel Serianz Scholarship has been established to support students in chemistry and education.
