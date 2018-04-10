Beth Godwin Calabotta is among three 2018 inductees into the Davenport West High School Hall of Honor.
Calabotta, a member of the Class of 1985, was named the 1989 Susan Hancher Outstanding Senior Woman, graduating Summa Cum Laude from the University of Iowa in chemical engineering with a minor in mathematics. She later earned her MBA from Washington University, St. Louis.
Her 25-year career with Monsanto led her to not only develop new products but also develop innovative methods of bringing the products to market. Her collaboration with at least eight patents helped save millions of dollars in production costs for Monsanto.
Calabotta began channeling her energies in another direction in 2008 when she started treatment for breast cancer.
She was awarded the Pioneer Impact Award as the MVP for the National Biodiesel Foundation in 2016. She used her illness productively for research, leaving her mark on cancer treatment methods before succumbing to cancer on March 28, 2017.
Calabotta was a life-long swimmer, and the first Beth Godwin Calabotta Swim Challenge sponsored by the Cancer Couch Foundation was held at the WHS pool in August 2017. More than $10,000 has been raised to date.
She will be honored at the Spring 2018 Hall of Honor Banquet on Saturday, April 28, at the Davenport West cafeteria.
