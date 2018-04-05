Brad Duffy, president of the Security Officer Division for Per Mar Security Services, has been elected as president of the National Council of Investigation & Security Services (NCISS) for the 2018-2019 year.
NCISS is the leading voice in Washington, D.C., for the security and investigation industry. The primary purpose of the organization is to monitor legislative and regulatory activities that affect the industry.
Duffy has been actively involved with NCISS for years. This past year he served as first vice president. He was also the recipient of the prestigious Wayne J. Wunder Memorial Award for his exceptional contributions to NCISS.
Previously, Duffy’s late grandfather, John, and father, Michael, were actively involved in NCISS, and both served as president of the organization.
