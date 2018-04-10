Bryon E. Petersen, Ph.D., is among three Davenport West High 2018 Hall of Honor inductees.
Petersen, a member of the class of 1976, is a professor and director of the Stem Cell Research and Hepatic Disorders Child Health Research Institute associated with the University of Florida in Gainesville.
He is a graduate of the University of Iowa and the University of Pittsburgh and has been recognized worldwide as a foremost authority in hepatic stem cells and their role in Liver Pathobiology.
His memberships include the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, the American Association of Cancer Research, and the American Association of Investigative Pathology.
Over the years, Petersen has been the recipient of many honors, including the Christopher Columbus Foundation and US Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Distinguished Life Science Award 2009.
Petersen serves his community as a USA-Swimming official (stroke and turn), starter and deck referee and a merit badge counselor for the Boy Scouts of America.
He will be honored at the Spring 2018 Hall of Honor Banquet on Saturday, April 28, at the Davenport West High cafeteria.
