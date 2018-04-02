Cassidy Kolwey
Buy Now

Cassidy Kolwey

Cassidy Kolwey, of Walcott, has achieved the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouts, by creating a program for girls in grade 6 in the Davenport Community School District to learn about the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). 

“I wanted to create a project that showed young girls how awesome STEM is and how making it a career would be a good choice for their futures,” she said.

In middle school, an interest in STEM declines for girls. By connecting girls with current, female STEM professionals, she inspired girls to explore their potential in this field. 

“I love all the amazing opportunities Girl Scouts has opened up to me,” she says. “I have traveled to London, Paris, Rome, Vatican City, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, and all around the United States with my troop. I have learned so many new things and gained experience through Girl Scouts I would not have gotten otherwise.” 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments