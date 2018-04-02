Cassidy Kolwey, of Walcott, has achieved the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouts, by creating a program for girls in grade 6 in the Davenport Community School District to learn about the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).
“I wanted to create a project that showed young girls how awesome STEM is and how making it a career would be a good choice for their futures,” she said.
In middle school, an interest in STEM declines for girls. By connecting girls with current, female STEM professionals, she inspired girls to explore their potential in this field.
“I love all the amazing opportunities Girl Scouts has opened up to me,” she says. “I have traveled to London, Paris, Rome, Vatican City, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, and all around the United States with my troop. I have learned so many new things and gained experience through Girl Scouts I would not have gotten otherwise.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.