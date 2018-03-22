American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers Quad-City Section has recognized top engineers from the area. 

Chance Corum is the Quad-City Section’s 2018 Young Member of the Year.

He received a bachelor of science degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Kentucky, where he had captain and design chair responsibilities in leading the Kentucky team to back to back second place finishes and the school’s first overall first place finish in the ASABE Quarter-Scale Tractor Design Competition.

After graduation, he joined the John Deere Harvester Works where he is currently involved in crop processing testing. He has held the offices of secretary, chair-elect, chair and past chair for the Q-C group. He also serves on the ASABE International 1/4 Scale Tractor Student Design Competition committee.

