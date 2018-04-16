Eric Spriet of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley has received the 2018 Excellence in Mentoring Award from the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame. 

The Excellence in Mentoring Award, established in 2009, gives Iowa Mentoring Partnership (IMP) certified programs the opportunity to recognize outstanding long-time youth mentors. Individuals selected have served as a mentor a minimum of two years and exemplify both the spirit and positive benefits of mentoring.

The Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to honor Iowans who have made extraordinary donations of volunteer service to their communities. Nominees must live or operate in Iowa: individuals, national service members, families, groups, organizations, nonprofits, businesses, or corporations may be nominated.

