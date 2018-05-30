Fred Joers of Riverdale has been named 2018 Badger of the Year WAA HOI Chapter by the University of Wisconsin.
In 1980, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor of science degree in civil and environmental engineering, with an emphasis in structural engineering.
Upon graduation, he began working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, beginning in the Corps’ structural design section, working on design, analysis and preparation of plans and specifications for large navigation, flood control, and environmental restoration projects.
Corps assignments have included emergency relief efforts with major flooding in California, the Loma Prieta earthquake, and Hurricane Katrina. He also served as the flood engineer for the Northern Illinois area assisting in the recovery on multiple Mississippi River flood events.
After serving as chief of the Rock Island District structural design section, Joers began a career with the Inland Navigation Design Center (INDC). He started as a technical manager and is now the director for the INDC, which provides engineering, design and analysis for new locks, as well as rehabilitation and major maintenance nationwide for the U.S. inland navigation system.
Joers is a member of American Society of Civil Engineers and is licensed as a professional engineer in the states of Illinois and Wisconsin.
