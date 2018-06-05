London Bicknell, a 2018 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, is the first recipient of the Technical Theater Scholarship given at the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards.

The $10,000 scholarship from Des Moines Performing Arts recognizes an outstanding graduating Iowa senior who is pursuing a technical theater major or minor at an accredited college or university.

London found her passion designing and sewing costumes in high school. In the last four years, she has costumed 16 plays and musicals, ranging from high school to community productions. She will attend Webster University in the fall to pursue a degree in Costume Design and Construction.

— Times Staff

