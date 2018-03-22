American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers Quad-City Section has recognized top engineers from the area.

Mark Stickler was named as 2018 Member of the Year. 

He received his bachelor of science and master of science degrees in agricultural and mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois.

He retired from the John Deere Harvester Works in 2016 after a distinguished 37-year career in all aspects of combine design and development.

