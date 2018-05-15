Michael Rogers, a 2012 Augie graduate, has been named the director of Augustana College's Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity.
Rogers has served the college since 2015, first as assistant director of multicultural student life, and more recently as interim director of multicultural student life.
After graduating from Augustana, Rogers pursued a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs at Western Illinois University. While at WIU, he coordinated leadership programs and student success initiatives on campus. Upon completion of his degree, he worked at the Milwaukee Rescue Mission as a case manager.
