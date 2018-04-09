Nathanael Weber of Troop 119 in Moline, has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout.
Weber has earned 32 merit badges during his eight-year Scouting career. He has held such leadership positions as quartermaster, librarian and patrol leader.
His accomplishment in serving his community was to build two “Little Free” libraries in the downtown Moline area where access to library books is limited. The libraries were designed and decorated with the culture of that area in mind and contain books in both Spanish and English.
Weber is the son of Heather and Paul Weber of Moline, and is a home-schooled sophomore, maintaining a position on the high honor roll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.