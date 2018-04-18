Illinois State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, has received the Illinois YMCA Legislative Champion Award.
Anderson was selected because of his advocacy and work on certain issues that benefit Y's throughout the state.
“It’s an honor to be recognized this way from one of the greatest organizations in the country — the YMCA — an organization centered around community and helping people for nearly 160 years," he said. "I want to thank everyone who is part of the YMCA, whether it’s in leadership positions, running programs, volunteering, coaching, or mentoring. Each YMCA plays such a critical role in each community it sits. I want to thank YMCA’s around the state for believing that everyone should have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.”
