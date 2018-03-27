Quad-City community activists Robert and Blenda Ontiveros will receive the Western Illinois University Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters at Western's Spring 2018 Commencement.
The Honorary Doctorate is the highest award Western Illinois University can bestow upon an individual who has made significant contributions to his/her career and to Western Illinois University.
As the founders and owners of Group O in Milan, the ninth largest Hispanic-owned business in America, the Ontiveros' many contributions to the region have focused on social responsibility and helping others succeed.
They are the founders of Mercado on Fifth, a nonprofit outdoor market and revitalization project in Moline's Floreciente neighborhood; generous contributors to minority scholarship initiatives at area higher education institutions; benefactors of the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend; and supporters of Junior Achievement's Whole School program, which supplies classrooms with educational materials.
They have dedicated themselves to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, serving as members of the board, and Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Bob also is an active member of the League of United Latin American Citizens No. 10 Council, VIVA! QC and the Illinois and U.S. Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.