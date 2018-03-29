William Myatt, a supervising teacher at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, has been selected by the National Federation of State High School Associations to receive the National Federation Sectional Speech, Debate, and Theatre Award for the nation.
There are only eight recipients of the sectional award in the United States. He was chosen from recommendations made from the Iowa High School Speech Association.
Myatt has been involved with IHSSA activities for more than 25 years. He has managed district LG contests and has been involved with many aspects of the IHSSA such as being a state officer, the state representative at several district contests, IE All-State committee member, and presenter at the IHSSA convention. He has also hosted judge certification at Pleasant Valley and continues to be a leader in the SE District of the Iowa High School Speech Association.
In 2005, he was inducted into the Educational Theatre Association Hall of Fame and the Iowa Educational Theatre Association Hall of Fame. He has also served as the national president for the Education Theatre Association and on its board of directors.
