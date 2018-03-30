Carla Williams, a Republican from Davenport, filed nomination papers this week to run for the Scott County Board of Supervisors in the June 5 primary, saying her background in the mental health field would help her if elected.
Williams, who is one of three Republicans running for the county board, said her background as a counselor and social worker, as well as in the business community, would be valuable on the board.
She noted that Supervisor Carol Earnhardt, who is retiring at the end of her term, has worked on these issues. "With Carol leaving the board, the county will benefit from someone knowledgeable about mental health," she said.
The county board plays a key role in the provision of mental health services.
Williams represented Davenport's 2nd Ward on the City Council in the early 1990s. She is a mental health therapist and social worker at the Robert Young Community Mental Health Center.
Williams previously worked as a legislative assistant for former state Sen. Maggie Tinsman.
Also running as Republicans for the board are Bettendorf Alderman Scott Webster, 5th Ward, and John Maxwell, president of the North Scott School Board.
There will be three spots on the board on the ballot this fall, so all three will go forward to the fall general election.
Four Democrats are competing in the primary for three spots on the general election ballot: Incumbent Supervisor Brinson Kinzer of Blue Grass, Ken Croken of Davenport, Rogers Kirk of Bettendorf, and Marvin Platt of Davenport.
