MARTINSVILLE, Va. — When snow at Martinsville Speedway gave NASCAR a rare day off, Clint Bowyer loaded his car with kids and drove them to North Carolina for a day at the Hall of Fame.
As Bowyer returned to the track for Monday's rescheduled race, he told his 3-year-old son he wanted to take a picture in victory lane with the boy.
Cash Bowyer told his father he wanted a checkered flag.
Both father and son got their wish.
Bowyer snapped a 190-race losing streak dating to 2012 with a dominating victory at Martinsville Speedway. Monday's win continued the strong start to the NASCAR season for Stewart-Haas Racing, which has won four of the first six races to start the year.
"For whatever reason, it felt right driving up here. It's such a cool place to be able to drive up through the countryside on a two-lane road and think about the race," Bowyer said. "I told (Cash) this morning, I was like, 'Dammit, we've got to get our picture in victory lane.' He told me he wanted a checkered flag.
"He's really proud of that checkered flag!" Clint Bowyer said as the toddler waived the flag, and then leaned his head on his father's shoulder.
Bowyer then went into the stands to greet the fans who returned to Martinsville two days after a snowstorm pushed all track activity to Monday.
Bowyer had led just 145 combined laps the last four years and bettered that Monday with 215 laps led and his first career Martinsville victory.
Hockey
Sharks 4, Blackhawks 3: San Jose outscored Chicago 2 to 1 in a shootout to pull out a victory over the Blackhawks in Chicago.
Logan Couture and Kevin LaBanc got goals past Anton Forsberg in the shootout.
The Blackhawks had a 2-1 first-period lead int he game on goals by Alex DeBrincat and Connor Murphy but needed a goal by Patrick Sharp with 2:22 remaining to tie it and send it to a shootout.
NFL
Bennett surrenders: Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive end Michael Bennett has surrendered to authorities in Houston on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother, Martellus.
Bennett made a brief court appearance Monday where the judge set his bond at $10,000 on a felony count of injury to the elderly. He was expected to post bail and be released.
Suh signs: The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a one-year contract with Ndamukong Suh, adding the dominant tackle to their defensive front alongside All-Pro Aaron Donald.
Suh was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this month after three seasons when he declined to restructure his contract. He attracted widespread interest before agreeing to join the defending NFC West champion Rams.
College athletics
MSU official arrested: A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar was arrested Monday amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the now-imprisoned former sport doctor.
William Strampel was in jail pending an arraignment, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said. He declined to say what charges Strampel was facing because the probe is being led by the Michigan attorney general's office.
Strampel, 70, is the first person to be charged in connection with the scandal besides Nassar, who is serving decades in prison for molesting patients under the guise of treatment and for possessing child pornography. Strampel was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, which includes the sports medicine clinic, until he announced a leave of absence for medical reasons in December. He told police last year that he never followed up after ordering Nassar to have a third person present during certain treatments.
Basketball
G League player dies: Zeke Upshaw, a swingman for the Detroit Pistons' G League affiliate who collapsed on the court during a game over the weekend, died Monday.
Upshaw, 26, died at a hospital, the Grand Rapids Drive said. No cause was disclosed. He collapsed Saturday night near the end of a game against the Long Island Nets.
Tennis
Stephens advances: Sloane Stephens earned her biggest victory since winning last year's Open, beating No. 3-ranked Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-4 Monday to reach the quarterfinals at the Miami Open.
On the men's side, qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis lost in the follow-up to his upset of Roger Federer in the second round. Fernando Verdasco rallied from two mini-breaks down in the decisive tiebreaker and beat Kokkinakis 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Angelique Kerber. Stephens’ next opponent, advanced by rallying past qualifier Yafan Wang 6-7 (1), 7-6 (5), 6-3.
