WNBA
Aces make Wilson top pick: A'ja Wilson is thrilled for the chance to head to Las Vegas.
The South Carolina star was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Aces on Thursday night.
"It's such a great feeling, just an amazing way to cap off my collegiate career," Wilson said. "My heart was pounding before she announced the pick."
Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell went second to the Indiana Fever. The Chicago Sky took Diamond DeShields, who spent the season playing professionally in Turkey, and Gabby Williams of Connecticut with the next two picks.
Whalen will do double duty as Gophers coach: Minnesota Gophers fans wondered if Lindsay Whalen might retire from the WNBA when the head coaching job suddenly opened up at the school where she remains a star.
Turns out Whalen had another idea: Why not do both?
Whalen was named Thursday to take over the program she led to the Final Four in 2004, replacing Marlene Stollings, who left this week for Texas Tech. But she'll continue to play for the Minnesota Lynx, too.
NBA
Hornacek fired as Knicks coach: The New York Knicks are preaching patience but looking for progress.
Jeff Hornacek got caught in the middle.
The Knicks fired their coach early Thursday, shortly after finishing a 29-53 season. They lost more than 50 games and missed the playoffs both seasons under Hornacek.
Magic fire Vogel: Frank Vogel was brought to Orlando two years ago with hopes he could get the Magic back to the playoffs, and stop the spinning of the revolving door to their coaches' office.
Neither of those things happened.
Vogel was fired by the Magic on Thursday about 10 hours after the team wrapped up a 25-57 season, its sixth consecutive losing year. Vogel, who had one year left on his contract, went 54-110 in his two years with Orlando.
PGA
Sabbatini leads RBC Heritage: Rory Sabbatini shot a 7-under 64 for his lowest round ever at Harbour Town Golf Links and a two-stroke lead Thursday in the RBC Heritage, with top-ranked Dustin Johnson five shots behind.
The talk leading up to the tournament was of the return of Johnson, the South Carolina native who grew up about three hours northwest of here yet had not played in the Palmetto State's lone PGA Tour stop since 2009. But it was Sabbatini who quickly moved to the top in perfect, windless conditions on what's typically one of the most wind-swept layouts of the year.
— Associated Press
