Several of Serena Williams' biggest rivals believe that the 23-time Grand Slam champion deserves more than just a guaranteed spot in the French Open draw.
Williams, who is expected to play in her first major since returning from maternity leave, should also receive a top seed that befits the No. 1 ranking she held when she left the tour, the players say.
The WTA Tour said it is considering a rule change to add protected seeding for highly-ranked players returning from maternity leave but the earliest that could take effect is next year.
"I would like to see that change," Maria Sharapova said. "It's such an incredible effort for a woman to come back from physically, emotionally. ... There's just another whole dimension to the travel, to the experiences, to the emotions to the physicality of every single day.''
The French Open draw will be made Thursday, with the tournament starting on Sunday.
All Grand Slam events make their own decisions on seeding players, so it's still possible that Roland Garros will make Williams one of the 32 seeded players even though her current ranking is down to near No. 500.
Golf
Mann dies: Carol Mann, a two-time major champion who won 38 LPGA Tour titles, has died. She was 77.
The LPGA Tour issued a statement Monday that Mann had died Sunday at her home in The Woodlands, Texas. LPGA Tour officials said a family member notified them of Mann's death.
Her major titles were the 1964 Women's Western Open Invitational and the 1965 U.S. Women's Open. She won 10 tournaments in 1968.
Mann also served as LPGA president from 1973-76. She was an analyst for men's and women's golf on ABC, ESPN and NBC.
Hockey
Blues’ arena renamed: The home of the St. Louis Blues is getting a new name: Enterprise Center.
The NHL team on Monday announced a 15-year arena naming rights agreement with suburban St. Louis-based Enterprise Holdings, which operates Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent a Car and National Car Rental.
The arena has been known as the Scottrade Center since 2006. The name change is effective July 1.
Soccer
No fans allowed: Poland-based Lech Poznan has been ordered to play eight games next season without spectators because of rioting and brawling by fans.
The order on Monday involved Lech Poznan's first five matches in the top Polish league, and its first three games in the Europe League, said Zbigniew Hoffmann, the governor of Wielkoposka, the region in Western Poland which encompasses the city of Poznan.
Lech Poznan fans threw flares onto the pitch as the team was losing to visiting Legia Warszawa 2-0 on Sunday, prompting the referee to stop play in the 77th minute. As the flares gave off dark smoke, fans began pushing against the fence and a few dozen appeared on the pitch.
Swimming
Smith sues: Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith sued USA Swimming on Monday, alleging the sport's national governing body knew her former coach sexually abused her as a minor and failed to protect her while shielding him.
Kukors Smith alleges Sean Hutchison, who began coaching her at a swim club near Seattle, groomed her for sexual abuse when she was 13, started touching and kissing her when she was 16, and engaged in sexual activity with her when she was 17.
"This lawsuit is about holding people accountable who should have protected a 15-year-old girl," Kukors Smith told reporters, adding, "I needed help and there were people in positions of power that could have helped me."
