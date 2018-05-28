OMAHA, Neb. — Losses in six of its last seven games didn't diminish defending national champion Florida's overall body of work when it came to seeding the NCAA baseball tournament.
The Gators (42-17) are No. 1, and there never was much doubt, NCAA Division I Baseball Committee chairman Ray Tanner said Monday after the 64-team field was unveiled.
Kevin O'Sullivan's program is the first to earn the No. 1 overall seed three times since the tournament went to its current structure in 1999. The Gators also were top seeds in 2012 and 2016.
Four Big Ten teams are among the 64 teams. Minnesota earned the conference’s automatic berth and Indiana, Purdue and Ohio State also received at-large berths.
Play begins Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.
Soccer
U.S. triumphs: Josh Sargent scored in his American debut, fellow 18-year-old Tim Weah added a goal in his second international match and a young United States team beat Bolivia 3-0 in an exhibition Monday night.
Walker Zimmerman put the Americans ahead in the 37th minute and Sargent doubled the lead in the 52nd. Weah, the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia president George Weah, scored in the 59th.
Lacrosse
Yale wins title: Yale claimed the NCAA lacrosse championship Monday with a 13-11 win over Duke, scoring 36 seconds in and fighting off every rally the Blue Devils could put together.
"It's just an incredible, incredible experience," said Yale captain Ben Reeves, who closed out his college career with a goal and three assists.
Jack Tigh scored 36 seconds into the game for his first of three goals in the opening half and Matt Gaudet scored four goals for Yale, which last claimed a lacrosse national title in 1883 — long before the NCAA existed.
Auto racing
Big payday for Power: Will Power earned $2,525,454 for winning the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.
The overall purse for the 33 drivers in Sunday's race was $13,063,073.
Aussies make history: Two drivers from Down Under — thousands of miles apart and even further from home — unexpectedly found themselves parked together atop the motor racing world after winning the two biggest races in the sport Sunday.
Just hours after Daniel Ricciardo won the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix around the narrow streets of Monte Carlo, his countryman Will Power won the Indianapolis 500, becoming the first Australian to win the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" and sharing in a unique double.
Only two other countries — Britain (1965, 1966) and Brazil (1989, 1993) — had provided the winning driver at Monaco and Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the same year, but Australia became the first nation to win both races on the same day.
Basketball
Fernando stays in college: Maryland forward Bruno Fernando has decided to return for his sophomore season after testing his viability in the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-10 Fernando averaged 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds and was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman team.
