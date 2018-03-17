BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time in nearly a decade, the Buffalo Sabres had the bounces to go their way against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Nicholas Baptiste scored two goals in the third period to lead the Sabres to a 5-3 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday. It was Buffalo's first win over the Blackhawks since December 2009, snapping a 12-game losing streak against Chicago.
The game featured deflections and redirections for both teams, with three of Buffalo's five goals a result of fortuitous bounces.
"Definitely some lucky bounces, that's for sure," said Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly, who had a goal and an assist. "A little luck of the Irish tonight."
Benoit Pouliot and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Sabres, who wore green St. Patrick's Day jerseys during warmups, and Chad Johnson made 34 saves.
Jonathan Toews, Jordan Oesterle and Tomas Jurco scored for the Blackhawks, and Jean-Francois Berube made 27 saves.
"A couple tips and just didn't get the job done," Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane said. "It's been a common theme here for a while. A lot of the games, it even seems we're scoring the first goal and we can't come up with anything. It's kind of been that way all year."
NBA
Cavs 114, Bulls 109: LeBron James scored 33 points as part of a triple-double, Jordan Clarkson had a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:27 left and Cleveland beat Chicago 114-109 on Saturday night.
James had 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his 15th triple-double of the season, and Jeff Green added 21 points. Clarkson finished with 19 points to help the Cavaliers salvage a six-game split on their season-high six-game trip.
Denzel Valentine led Chicago with a career-high 34 points, hitting 8 of 11 from long range. The Bulls wiped out a 17-point halftime deficit even though they held out banged-up core players Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, only to come up short in the closing minutes.
‘Big Baby’ arrested: Police say former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis was arrested in a Maryland hotel last month on drug possession and distribution charges.
WMAR-TV in Baltimore reported that Davis was arrested Feb. 7 at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen. Aberdeen police Lt. William Reiber told WMAR that police found 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash inside Davis' room.
Tennis
Federer in finals: Roger Federer rallied to beat Borna Coric 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, extending his career-best start to 17-0 and putting him in the final of the BNP Paribas Open with a chance to win his record sixth title.
Federer overcame a slow start Saturday in front of a partisan crowd that included Rod Laver and Pete Sampras. He rallied from a 5-7, 2-4 deficit to win the final four games of the second set, breaking Coric twice for the first time in the match.
Federer hasn't started a season so well since 2006, when he won his first 16 matches en route to a 92-5 record.
The women’s final at Indian Wells will match upstarts Daria Kasatkina and Naomi Osaka.
Kasatkina upset Venus Williams 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a nearly three-hour baseline struggle and Osaka routed top-ranked Simona Halep 6-3, 6-0 in 64 minutes on Friday night to set up a final between two 20-year-olds.
