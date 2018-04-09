NEW YORK — Allen Crabbe scored 20 of his career-high 41 points in the first quarter and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105 on Monday night for their first three-game winning streak this season.
D'Angelo Russell had 21 points and 11 assists, and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points for the Nets, who had not won three straight since April 1-4, 2017.
Former Net Sean Kilpatrick was one of seven players for the Bulls to score in double figures, tallying 16 points. Cameron Payne had 15 for Chicago, which has lost its last three games.
Brooklyn hit 18 3-pointers in its first game since falling one shy of the NBA record with 24 in a rout of Chicago on Saturday.
Crabbe celebrated his 26th birthday by going 8 of 11 from deep Monday. He scored 14 straight points during his first quarter outburst and finished the first half with 29 points, including 6 of 6 from deep.
Hockey
Player misidentified: Families and friends already stunned by the deaths of 15 players and team personnel for Humboldt's youth hockey club got a new shock Monday when authorities announced that one of the dead had been misidentified.
The Ministry of Justice for Saskatchewan province said the mistake occurred partly because all the Broncos players had dyed their hair blond for the team's appearance in the playoffs and because all the young men had similar builds.
The ministry said the body of Parker Tobin had been mistakenly identified as that of Xavier Labelle. It said Labelle was actually one of the 14 injured when the team bus was hit by a semitrailer truck Friday night.
NFL
Packers wideout arrested: Police say Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.
Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon said Monday that Davis was booked on a charge of making a false bomb threat at an airport and released with a summons to appear in court.
He said Davis was checking in for a Hawaiian Airlines flight when an airline employee asked him whether he had any explosives in his bag.
Pedregon said Davis said "yes" and asked a woman he was traveling with, "Did you pack the explosives?"
Airline employees called police and Davis was arrested.
Lions sign Cassel: The Detroit Lions bolstered their backup options at quarterback and wide receiver.
Detroit signed Matt Cassel on Monday, adding depth behind Matthew Stafford. The Lions also re-signed restricted free agent TJ Jones, giving Stafford another target in the passing game.
Cassel played sparingly the past two seasons in Tennessee and the Titans released him earlier this year, making him an unrestricted free agent. The 13-year veteran also has played for Dallas, Buffalo, Minnesota, Kansas City and New England.
Jake Rudock, drafted by Detroit in the sixth round two years ago, and Cassel are expecting to compete to be Stafford's backup.
Beckham at OTAs: The New York Giants have opened their first organized team activities under new coach Pat Shurmur with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the building.
Speaking on a conference call Monday, Shurmur said he hadn't yet talked to Beckham, whose name has been mentioned in trade speculation in recent months.
The coach didn't know how many of the voluntary activities Beckham planned to attend or the condition of his left ankle. The ankle was broken in the fifth game of a 3-13 season that led to the firing of coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese .
