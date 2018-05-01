TORONTO — LeBron James had 26 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, J.R. Smith scored 20 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors 113-112 in overtime on Tuesday night to win Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Kyle Korver scored 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime after Cleveland never led in regulation. Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have eliminated Toronto in each of the past two postseasons.
Toronto's Fred VanVleet missed a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds to go in overtime that could have won it for the Raptors, who couldn't hold on to a 14-point, first-quarter lead.
Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 21 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 18 points and 10 assists, and DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points for the Raptors, who host Game 2 on Thursday night.
Jeff Green scored 16 points and Kevin Love had 13 rebounds.
The Cavaliers beat the Raptors in six games in the Eastern Conference finals in 2016 before going on to win their first NBA championship. Last year, Cleveland swept Toronto in the second round.
Korver's 3 early in overtime gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the game, 108-105.
Lowry's three-point play made it 113-112 with 57 seconds to go and, after the Cavs were called for a shot-clock violation, Toronto had one more chance to win, but VanVleet couldn't come through.
VanVleet was one of four Raptors to miss in the final seconds of regulation. Toronto got four looks at the potential winning basket on its next possession but missed all four, including a wide-open 3 by VanVleet, giving Cleveland the ball with 0.6 seconds remaining. Green inbounded to James, but his shot bounced off the rim.
NHL
Capitals 4, Penguins 3: Alex Ovechkin knocked his own rebound out of midair and past Matt Murray with 1:07 remaining to lift Washington to victory in Game 3 of their increasingly testy Eastern Conference semifinal series with Pittsburgh.
Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 2-1 series lead when he collected a pass from Nicklas Backstrom and fired a shot that ripped by Murray before hitting the right post.
Ovechkin stayed with it and his baseball-like swat gave him eight goals in the playoffs and the Capitals their fourth consecutive road win in the postseason.
Jets 7, Predators 4: Blake Wheeler scored on the power play with 4:59 to play and the Winnipeg Jets roared back from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat Nashville and grab a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
After missing on a number of earlier chances, the Jets captain connected on a rebound off Mark Scheifele's shot from a tight angle for his second of the postseason.
Dustin Byfuglien had two goals and an assist for Winnipeg, while Paul Stastny added a goal and two assists.
Wheeler also had an assist and added the empty-netter with under a minute to play. Brandon Tanev also scored with Rinne on the bench in the game's final minute.
NFL
Buffalo president resigns: Russ Brandon abruptly resigned his dual role as president of the NFL Buffalo Bills and NHL Buffalo Sabres in a major shake-up for the teams' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula.
The Pegulas announced in a press release on Tuesday that they accepted Brandon's resignation Tuesday afternoon.
Kim Pegula will take over Brandon's roles overseeing the Bills, Sabres and Pegula Sports Entertainment, the company that controls the owners' numerous holdings. The Pegulas provided no reason for Brandon's departure after a 20-year tenure that started with the Bills.
Zorich gets job: Former Chicago Bears and Notre Dame defensive tackle Chris Zorich has been hired as athletic director at Chicago State.
A Chicago product who was on Notre Dame's 1988 national championship team and played for the Bears from 1991-96, Zorich replaces interim AD Tracy Dildy. The school says he will start work on May 8.
Big ratings for draft: With someone walking onstage every few minutes to read a name off a piece of paper, the NFL draft wouldn't seem like a big television draw. Yet the 11.2 million people who watched this year made it the week's second most popular program.
The first round of the draft was shown on Fox, the NFL Network and several ESPN networks simultaneously.
Still, it wasn't quite as popular as the most-watched draft ever. That came in 2014 when quarterback Johnny Manziel was selected first by the Cleveland Browns. That draft reached 12.4 million people on Thursday, the Nielsen company said.
Ex-Packer shot: Authorities say a former Green Bay Packers player has been found shot to death in his home in Alabama.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says former Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray was found shortly before 10 p.m. Monday near Birmingham, Alabama. The 25-year-old is a native of Pinson, Alabama.
